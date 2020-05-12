Gov. Jared Polis is going after a Castle Rock coffee shop that defied state health orders and opened to the public on Mother’s Day.
A widely publicized video of that establishment, C&C Coffee and Kitchen, was shared nationally on social media Sunday and Monday, featuring dozens of patrons not practicing social distancing nor wearing masks, including House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock.
Neville came under fire last month for saying that Polis’s stay-at-home order has led to a “gestapo-like mentality.”
Polis said he was alarmed and disappointed that the coffee shop would risk infecting others during a public health crisis, saying he has ordered the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to pull its license to operate “indefinitely.”
“We’re walking a tight rope between protecting our health and trying to grow our economy, but it’s hard enough to walk without folks shaking the rope because of their own ideological or anti-scientific views, which they chose over the lives of our brothers and sisters,” Polis said.
“It’s very sad when businesses operate illegally and workers lose jobs through no fault of their own,” the governor added. “Some businesses that operate illegally might face costly court battles or even worse, the deaths of owners, employees or patrons.”
Polis said that if that was emulated in other parts of the state by dozens of other establishments, there is a “statistical and epidemiological certainty” that people would spread the virus further.
Those comments came only hours after Mesa County Health Department Director Jeff Kuhr expressed similar concerns with Bananas Fun Park, 2469 Riverside Parkway, which opened last week despite local health department orders.
At the Mesa County commissioner’s regular Monday meeting, Kuhr said his greatest concern is the impact that illegal opening could have on other businesses that might want to follow suit.
“That’s where it becomes an issue,” Kuhr said. “I want those businesses to open, but I know how many calls I’m going to get from so many other people saying, ‘Well, you let them open up. We should be able to open up.’ They’re not going to ask me. They’re just going to do it because we didn’t do anything to stop it. That’s when we run into trouble.”
McInnis said he fears that many local business owners are favoring what their professional associations are telling them, such as for amusement parks, rather than local health officials, saying those associations aren’t medical groups but business advocates and lobbyists.
Pugliese, too, expressed dismay over the matter, but no one called for taking any official action against the business.
“Why would we want to spread this to our kids,” Pugliese asked. “I don’t understand the rationale. I understand the business part, we’re working really hard to open up businesses and do it in a really responsible way, but why would you want to infect our children?”
The only action that was taken was when the state altered its rules governing arcades and theme parks, prompting Bananas to close its arcade on Monday.
Kuhr and Pugliese said they are working on getting state approval to get other parts of society opened sooner rather than later, including bars, restaurants, churches and wine-tasting rooms.
Kuhr said that if there is an increase in infections after that, his first tactic would be to isolate those areas rather than try to shut down “whole industries.”