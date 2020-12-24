Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced four commutations and 18 pardons on Wednesday, four of which pertained to cases out of Mesa County.
“Pardons and commutations make second chances possible for people. As governor, I understand that granting pardons and commutations is a tremendous responsibility and requires careful consideration of every individual who applies,” the governor said in a press release.
Among those to receive a pardon was Thomas Crawford, who pleaded guilty to menacing in Mesa County in 1998. Thomas completed the terms of his sentence and the governor felt the constitutional and statutory conditions for granting his clemency petition had been met and that granting his pardon was in the interest of justice.
In a letter to the governor recommending the pardon, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said that his office spoke to the victim in the case who said that he believed Crawford deserved another chance.
“He appears to have lived a crime-free life since this time. It has been more than 20 years since this happened, and he seems to have taken positive steps towards having a family, career and public service,” Rubinstein said.
In a letter to Crawford, Polis said that he hoped this second chance would create new opportunities and both he and Rubinstein referenced the man’s desire to join the local search and rescue team.
“What the benefit the state would gain from maintaining this conviction appears to be outweighed by the detriment we would suffer by losing an able-bodied member of the search and rescue team,” Rubinstein said in his response.
With the terms of his sentence completed, Kevin Fox, who pleaded guilty to obstructing a peace officer in Mesa County in 1999, also petitioned for clemency, which Polis granted.
Polis noted that Fox founded two businesses: Colorado West Construction and Next Level Construction Services, and has demonstrated he deserves a second chance.
Rubinstein did not object to the pardon. He did however object to two other clemency applications that were approved on Wednesday for Michael Nielsen and William Goble, two Mesa County cases.
Nielsen pleaded guilty to attempted drug possession in 2008 and received a full and unconditional pardon of his conviction.
“You acknowledge you made mistakes while under the influence of your drug addiction and you have overcome this addiction and taken responsibility for your actions,” Polis wrote.
With the pardon, all of Nielsen’s rights of citizenship, including but not limited to, voting, jury duty, holding public office and firearm privileges, were restored without condition.
Rubinstein argued against the pardon, saying that it was not appropriate.
“The defendant in this case was arrested with approximately 65 grams of methamphetamine. At the time, that was worth approximately $2,500, along with throwing knives,” he said.
Rubinstein felt that since Nielsen already sealed the conviction, the reason for granting clemency would be to allow him to have his rights to possess a firearm restored.
“Given that it has been only 12 years since the date of his crime and less than 10 since he completed supervision, if the governor is going to consider this request it should be at a later date,” he argued.
Polis also commuted the sentence of Goble. In 1996, Goble was sentenced to 96 years in the Department of Corrections for drug manufacturing and possession charges as well as a habitual criminal charge. His estimated parole eligibility date was 2037.
A petition on Change.org was created seeking clemency for Goble. As of Wednesday it had 879 signatures.
Goble was granted a limited commutation on Wednesday and will be granted parole effective Jan. 15, 2021. The Parole Board will decide the terms of his parole.
“As of this letter, you have served over 24 years of your 96-year sentence. The crimes you were convicted of are serious. Nonetheless, I believe you deserve parole,” Polis wrote.
Polis said he was most impressed with Goble’s work within the Department of Corrections, where he worked as an offender care aide.
“You have shown that rehabilitation is possible and demonstrate how every offender can use their time in the DOC,” he said.
Rubinstein said Goble’s crimes, for which he became a habitual criminal, were too extensive and his criminal history showed a failure to reintegrate back into society.
“The People oppose any modification of the sentence,” he said.
Rubinstein argued that over the course of 20 years, Goble went from crime to crime and although he has shown “major strides” in the past 22 years while incarcerated, his recommendation was for Goble to reapply for clemency in 2024.