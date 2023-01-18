Colorado must do more to improve access to affordable housing, protect the state’s water supplies and improve public safety from auto thefts and gun violence, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday in his fifth State-of-the-State Address to a joint session of the Colorado Legislature.
Using the upcoming 150th anniversary of Colorado statehood in 2026 as a central theme, the governor said increasing affordable housing, particularly for lower-paid workers, isn’t just good equality policy for the state, but also one of water, transportation, economics, climate and public health.
It’s all those things because when people live closer to work, they have less distance to travel, reducing emissions, which is good for public health and reducing the state’s carbon footprint, he said.
It’s also good for businesses to have an available workforce nearby, lowering not only their costs, but also that of their employees, said Polis, who is starting his second four-year term in office.
“More housing now is for people, for the planet and for prosperity,” he said. “It impacts every part of our lives, and it’s critical we get this right. We need everyone to come to the table to work towards a real solution.”
The governor praised past efforts to use available dollars in matching grants to local governments in building new housing projects, and called for more. He also suggested the state reduce government red tape in approving construction plans, and use state lands to build them on.
The governor also called for more reductions in property tax burdens for homeowners and businesses, making the state’s homestead property tax exemption portable so older homeowners can downsize and retain that benefit, and working to reduce the state’s income tax rate even more over the next few years.
“I don’t expect that we can fully eliminate the income tax by our 150th anniversary, but let’s continue to make progress with healthy budget surpluses from our strong economy,” he said. “We should further reduce our income tax rate for everyone while doubling down on relief for working families with policies like expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit.”
The normally supportive Colorado Fiscal Institute said it was disappointed that Polis focused on lowering the income tax rate.
“We know with certainty that cutting the income tax rate disproportionately benefits the richest people and corporations,” said Institute Executive Director Kathy White. “(It) does little to improve our economy or benefit the people who are struggling the most with affordability.”
On water, Polis said the climate crisis, extended drought and increasing populations in the state and the West has placed Colorado at the headwaters of future conflicts with all downstream states.
He said part of that solution is to invest more in storage projects, in part, as a way of protecting the state’s rights when it comes to water.
“We’re at a crossroads of increased demand, chronic and extreme drought, conflicts with other states and devastating climate events are threatening this critical infrastructure,” Polis said. “When Colorado’s 150, I want our state to have the water resources necessary for our farms, communities and industries to thrive, and the tools in place to protect our state waterways and defend our rights.”
Polis also talked about his goal of the state being 100% powered by renewable energy by 2040, and gave a shout-out to Colorado Mesa University’s effort to be the first university in the nation to be fully powered by geothermal energy, calling again on the Legislature to fund that project.
Polis said that CMU President John Marshall, who was in the Colorado House during Polis’ speech, told him that the campus already is at 70% capacity with geothermal, and that has helped save students 2% in tuition costs so far.
The governor, who has made it his administration’s mission to lower the cost of health care, once again called out nonprofit hospital chains for charging among the highest in the nation and having among the highest in reserve funds, saying they need to be held more accountable.
“Some large hospital systems are making record profits, paying zero taxes, and sitting on enormous reserves derived from overcharging customers,” he said. “Meanwhile, they are consolidating providers, which drives up costs, and leaves fewer options for our fellow Coloradans.”
He said in an interview after the address that legislation is to be introduced to strengthen Colorado nonprofit laws that require reserve money earned in the state stays in the state.
Though he didn’t name any hospital system by name, one is the Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare, which merged with SCL Health last year, creating one of the nation’s largest systems. SCL Health owns St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. That chain has hundreds of millions of dollars in reserves.
Polis also praised recent legislation to bring free, full-day kindergarten to all schools and increased preschool options for parents, but he also called for more training for job seekers, and increased opportunities for high school students to get more college credits or job training before they graduate.
Finally, Polis called for stricter laws on public safety, such as higher penalties for auto theft.
While he made no mention of a proposed bill to outlaw assault weapons, he did suggest new laws aimed at so-called ghost guns, cracking down on felons with weapons, and adding district attorneys to the group of people who can request an extreme risk protection order, the state’s red flag law.
The law allows families or law enforcement to petition a judge to temporarily remove someone’s firearms when they are having a mental health crisis.
While Polis earned several standing ovations in the Democrat-heavy Legislature, not everyone there was so enamored with his speech.
“Governor Polis concluded his address with a word: ‘Limitless,’ ” said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta. “It was his vision for Colorado’s potential in the next year. This is hard to hear when rural Coloradans are being smacked around by astronomically high egg prices, plastic bag fees, gas fees, rising utility rates, delivery fees and inflation resembling the 1970s.
“I agree with the governor that Colorado’s potential may be limitless, but only if government stops limiting Coloradans’ potential with high taxes, fees and inflation,” Soper said.