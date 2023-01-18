Colorado must do more to improve access to affordable housing, protect the state’s water supplies and improve public safety from auto thefts and gun violence, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday in his fifth State-of-the-State Address to a joint session of the Colorado Legislature.

Using the upcoming 150th anniversary of Colorado statehood in 2026 as a central theme, the governor said increasing affordable housing, particularly for lower-paid workers, isn’t just good equality policy for the state, but also one of water, transportation, economics, climate and public health.

Tags