Gov. Jared Polis on Monday asked state regulators and his administration to take every possible action to drive down Coloradans’ utility costs. But that’s much easier said than done, and no one should expect their sky-high natural gas and electric bills to go down anytime soon.

The majority of the requests Polis made, laid out in an 8-page letter, will take a year or more to take effect, and the Democrat said the only way to make a serious dent in the problem is to move Colorado away from its reliance on electricity generated using fossil fuels, a process that’s slated to take decades.

