As more people get one of the COVID-19 vaccines, and no one reports any dire side effects other than not feeling great for a day or so, the more will get into line to do so as well, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday.
That’s why more than 90% of teachers and child-care workers in the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. The same is the case for people 70 and over, 74% of whom have gotten a vaccination.
Both surpassed the state’s goal of 70% for older people and 75% for teachers, Polis said.
“It’s no surprise that well-educated teachers and others have higher uptake rates,” he said. “We’ve also seen similar uptake rates among health care workers. I hope others follow that remarkable lead.”
Polis and Rachael Herlihy, Coloradan’s chief epidemiologist, said that if the entire state’s population reaches that high mark when all are able to access the vaccine by May or June, the pandemic in the state will be over.
Exactly when that will happen still depends on how much of the vaccine the state can get, and the governor said he remains hopeful the number of available doses will continue to rise.
In Mesa County, 37,228 doses have now been administered and 10,589 people have received both vaccines. Last week the county administered another 4,763 doses, according to data from Mesa County Public Health.
Polis said many counties have already begun dispensing the new single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including here in Mesa County, while the federal government has said it will begin sending about 10,000 more vaccines a week than initially promised.
To help that along, Polis and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown sent a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday urging that agency to allow “pooling” of the vaccines.
That’s when there are small amounts of the same vaccine leftover in vials that aren’t, by themselves, enough to make for a full dose. Pooling allows medical personnel to draw those amounts from other vials to create more doses.
“This is a very simple, short-term emergency step that could allow for 5% to 10% more doses,” Polis said. “It means that if you have a quarter of a dose left in one vial and half a dose in another, under clinically supervised conditions, those can be combined.”
Polis said that’s routine when it comes to other vaccines, such as annual flu shots.
The governor also said that word of mouth more than anything else is what’s helping persuade people to take the vaccine who initially were hesitant.
State public health surveys of people’s attitudes toward the vaccines have shown that beyond the small number of people who oppose vaccinations in general, most people who initially were hesitant to take the coronavirus vaccine said they felt that way either because the vaccines came out quicker than they had expected, or were unsure of possible side effects.
“As it becomes more and more normal, people will get it,” Polis said.
“Your kids’ teachers got it, seniors living in nursing homes have had it, when it’s your turn you can get it and you should,” he said. “The benefits far outweigh the very minor inconveniences that you might have the next day. These relatively minor effects of the vaccine are far better than having to go through having COVID.”