Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that he's poised to end his COVID-19 stay-at-home order as it is drafted now, one that is set to expire on Sunday, but still require certain restrictions to contain the virus that would ease over time.
While he's still urging Coloradans to remain socially distant from others, he said the state seems to be at a point it can begin to return to some sense or normalcy.
"As the stay-at-home expires we need to maintain, we need to keep up a level of 60 to 65% less interactions, less meeting with friends, less hanging out with others for a period of time," Polis said. "Average, over all, based on the way that the virus has plateaued and come down a little, we think we've been in that 75 to 80% social distancing range for that last couple of week and the next week, too. As the stay-at-home rolls off, we need to maintain a marathon for months (of social distancing)."
Details of his new "safer at home" order are to come later this week, so it's unclear what will be allow to open and under what conditions.
Meanwhile, however, at least one local government is expected to be able to ease restrictions sooner.
Last week, the Eagle County Public Health & Environment sent a letter to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, asking to do just that, something Polis said he hopes to approve by Thursday.
The Mesa County Department of Health and the Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved sending a letter similar to Eagle County's on Monday. Polis said the state absolutely will review whatever plan Mesa County is considering as long as it includes necessary elements to keep people safe from the virus and preventing it from spreading more.
Still, he was a bit dismayed with two other letters the county commissioners approved sending to him on Monday, one accusing him for wanting to keep all the federal money the state received in aid — something he called "false" — and another letter criticizing the state for signing a lease at a local facility to install 50 hospital beds to be used in case there is a surge of infected patients here.
"We are thrilled with local counties going above and beyond the state and be able to reopen sooner as long as it is in a safe way, as long as they have that in place, the testing, the hospital capacity, the guidelines," Polis said. "We look forward to engaging in an constructive way with the Mesa County commissioners, and I don't think these shots across the bow are helpful to the economy or helpful to the public health. It would be more helpful to work in a collaborative way to get Mesa County open as soon as possible."
To date, Mesa County has 35 confirmed cases, 32 of which have since recovered. Two of them are hospitalized and no one in the county had died from the virus. Those numbers include only one new case in a week’s time, and that one had already been listed as a suspected case for some time. It just took longer to verify because the delays in getting testing results.
Those relatively low numbers has spurred Jeff Kuhr, the county’s health department director, to approach the commissioners about sending in a request to allow the county to ease the state restrictions, something he wants to do in stages.
Kuhr told the commissioners that his plan is to phase in a reopening of the county in three phases, but maintaining such essential protocols as wearing masks and social distancing.
Easing the orders now would allow most nonessential retail business to reopen, but only if they follow the mask and social distancing requirements, Kuhr said.
“Our proposed plan is over three phases, each separated by two weeks,” Kuhr told the commissioners during their regular meeting Monday. “I don’t want to alarm people by thinking we’re just going to flip a switch and get back into it, so that’s the reason for the phasing. I do believe that we can keep social distancing measures in place while opening up most of our businesses so people can work while we’re practicing these social distancing techniques. We will monitor this the entire time.”
During the first phase. Kuhr’s plans also includes maintaining physical barriers between cashiers and customers, one-way shopping lanes, continuing curbside services for certain businesses and stagger employee shifts to keep the number of people in one place down to a minimum.
That first phase also would include opening up food establishments, but with such strict requirements as limiting in-dining and common areas to no more than 10 people at a time, spacing tables further apart and requiring no-touch payments.
That phase also would include opening up more recreation areas and gyms, allowing for limited in-class learning and restarting elective surgeries at hospitals, but it would not include visitation in hospitals and senior living facilities, bars nor schools and organized youth activities.
Part of the easing of the orders also includes a plan to increase testing in the county, but because of a limited number of them, that testing wouldn’t be available to everyone.
Chris Thomas, president and chief executive officer at Community Hospital, told commissioners that both his facility and St. Mary’s Hospital have recently received or soon will a new kind of test kit that would allow them to confirm cases in-house, rather than having to send them off to other laboratories. Doing so would allow for a quicker response, he said.
“(Testing) is opening up a little bit, but it's not like we have enough tests yet to just start saying anyone who wants one,” Thomas said. “We’re still limiting to people with symptoms, health care workers, and now people who are coming in for surgery."