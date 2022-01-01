Gov. Jared Polis issued his clemencies for 2021, including three commutations, 15 individual pardons and signed an executive order pardoning 1,351 others who were convicted of possession of two ounces or less of marijuana.
Among them were two Mesa County defendants, Mohammed F. Suleiman and Theresa E. Yoder, who were convicted on drug charges in 2006 and 2007, respectively, and were granted full and unconditional pardons.
On Suleiman, Polis wrote in his order that since he has overcome his drug addiction and married and became a father, he has used his experiences to help others.
“You volunteer in outreach and recovery programs, and act as a mentor for young men in corrections,” Polis wrote. “Colleagues and friends describe you as honest, hardworking and devoted to your family.”
Of Yoder, Polis likewise praised her for overcoming her drug addictions and being sober for nearly 14 years, saying she is a dedicated mother and employee. “You have dedicated your time to helping the community, including your experience volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America and Hilltop Latimer House,” the governor wrote. “For 10 years, you have been a guest speaker at a youth detention center where you educate kids about side effects of using substances.”
One of the more well known commutations that Polis issued on Thursday was for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted last month on 27 counts in the deadly crash on Interstate 70 in 2019, when the breaks of his vehicle failed and he plowed into numerous vehicles, killing four.
He was given a 110-year sentence by a Jefferson County judge, in part, because the state’s sentencing guidelines mandated it. After an outpouring of support for Aguilera-Mederos that primarily centered on the stiff sentence, and the nearly 5 million people who signed an online petition requesting a reduction, Polis commuted that sentence to only 10 years.
On the marijuana pardons, they are not to individual persons who applied for clemency, but to a group who were convicted of possession of relatively small amounts that, under legalized marijuana, would not be convicted if tried today.
“Adults can legally possess marijuana in Colorado, just as they can beer or wine,” Polis said. “It’s unfair that 1,351 additional Coloradans had permanent blemishes on their record that interfered with employment, credit and gun ownership. We fix that by pardoning their possession of small amounts of marijuana that occurred during the failed prohibition era.”