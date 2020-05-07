Despite clear support from legislative leaders and Gov. Jared Polis for a bill to expand the state’s Rural Jump Start Tax Credit program, the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade asked one of the bill’s sponsors to drop the measure.
Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, who is carrying HB1003 in the Colorado Senate with Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, said the office asked her on Tuesday to drop the bill, in part, because it was fearful the state agency wouldn’t receive the $45,000 it said it needs to continue to administer the program.
But on Wednesday, responding to a question from The Daily Sentinel about the measure, Polis said its nominal cost shouldn’t be a reason why the bill shouldn’t be considered.
“Overall, it should be no shock that there’s belt-tightening across the entire economy,” Polis said. “Forty-five thousand dollars is a very small amount relative to the overall budget items being considered, and if it’s a priority that helps get the economy going for rural Colorado, we can still work with the speaker and the Legislature to find room for that in the budget despite overall cuts in the agencies, including OEDIT.”
Last week, House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, and members of the Joint Budget Committee that is eyeing billions of dollars in budget cuts, said there was wide support for bills that boost economic development in general and the Jump Start program specifically.
“There’s not a big fiscal note on it,” said Becker, who is a co-sponsor of the bill. “Obviously, there’s still a lot of interest and support in the Legislature to support rural initiatives, and the fact that coronavirus is happening certainly just highlights that.”
According to a fiscal note attached to the bill, which measures its impact on revenues and expense on the state’s budget, OEDIT said it needed $45,563 to implement it the first year, and $91,127 every year thereafter. That is to be for a full-time manager to administer and monitor the program. That worker, however, already is employed by the agency to manage the existing program, which is slated to expire next year — along with that position — unless it’s extended.
That fiscal note also says there could be up to $1.8 million in lost revenues, but sponsors of the bill say that’s not a real loss since it would be from businesses that don’t yet exist.
The bill, introduced by Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, has been a top priority for both parties during this year’s session. That’s partly why it was the third bill to be introduced back in January when the Legislature convened. It cleared the Colorado House with wide bipartisan support before lawmakers took a break in March because of the pandemic.
It passed the 64-member House March 3 on a 51-13 vote with mostly Front Range Republicans opposing it. In addition to Rich, GOP Reps. Marc Catlin of Montrose and Perry Will of New Castle also voted for it. Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, was absent that day and was not able to vote on the bill, but he is a co-sponsor of it.
Under the program started in Mesa County in 2016, certain startup companies that create new jobs can qualify for special income and sales tax breaks not only for owners of those firms, but also the employees they end up hiring.
Donovan said she was surprised and confused about what’s happening with the bill, but pleased the governor and speaker have shown support for it.
“I’m glad to hear that, but it was at his department’s suggestion that we not pursue it,” Donovan said. “Sounds like I need to reach back out to the department and see if they’ve gotten the message that this is worth pursuing.
“Within 24 hours to have the governor’s department say, ‘We request you don’t pursue this,’ and then have the governor say, ‘We should pursue this’ leaves me confused but hopeful,” the senator added. “I will pursue this with the confidence that the governor is in support of it. This is just more of a reason to push for this to be part of the economic response to the coronavirus.”
All of this began with an email that OEDIT’s legislative liaison, Leslie Hylton, sent to the sponsors of the bill on Tuesday, saying the agency no longer wished to support the bill because of the pending budget cuts, but would during the 2021 legislative session.
Hylton wrote that while the JBC doesn’t consider the $1.8 million to be lost revenue, the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting does.
“JBC is also exploring cuts today that would eliminate 60% of OEDIT’s budget and 40% of our FTE,” Hylton wrote in the email. “We’re very hopeful that things will shift some as JBC works with OSPB, but just flagging that going forward our resources to administer statutory programs could be even thinner than they are now.”