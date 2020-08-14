Gov. Jared Polis is to decide sometime soon how Colorado would take advantage of President Donald Trump’s executive order to make money available to workers whose unemployment federal benefits have expired.
Last weekend, the president signed an executive order putting $44 billion into a new Lost Wages Assistance Program to be administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund. The program is meant to replace money they were receiving through the now expired Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fund approved by Congress as part of one of its coronavirus relief bills back in March.
But instead of the $600 a week unemployed workers were receiving from that federal program, recipients who lost their jobs temporarily or permanently because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including gig workers, would only get $300 a week, and then only if they also are receiving at least $100 a week in other state or federal benefits, said Jeff Fitzgerald, director of the Colorado Division of Unemployment Insurance.
Workers whose benefits have expired or are receiving less than $100 a week don’t qualify for the new money, Fitzgerald said.
Cher Haavind, deputy director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, said the state couldn’t begin to implement the program here until it got clearer guidance from the federal government about how it would operate, which the department received late Wednesday.
She said states still have to apply for that money, adding that Colorado hasn’t yet done so.
“The governor is still considering all of the elements within the program,” she said Thursday. “We are hearing that it will be several weeks before states will hear if they would receive the FEMA funds and how much each state would receive.”
The U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday that FEMA is to fund the entire $300 weekly payments, and states may choose to satisfy a 25% match without allocating additional state funds beyond their regular unemployment benefits. That addressed concerns from some states that they didn’t have any additional money to participate in the new program.
Despite any delay, unemployed workers can get benefits starting the week ending Aug. 1, and can continue to receive money through Dec. 27, but only if there still is money left in the program, or Congress approves a new unemployment assistance program.
As of the end of last week, another 6,187 people applied for regular unemployment benefits in the state, while an additional 9,048 asked for federal aid, bringing to 694,490 the total number of Colorado workers who have filed initial claims since the pandemic began in March.
Of those, more than 189,000 people were still receiving regular weekly unemployment checks as of the end of July, 7,328 of which live in the six-county area, which includes Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco counties.
To date, 22,317 area residents have applied for unemployment benefits since March.
Since the end of March, the state has paid about $1.53 billion in regular UI claims and $2.9 billion in federal aid. Another $15 million has gone to Colorado workers through another federal program that extended their benefits an additional 13 weeks.
As a result, there is less than $50 million left in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Fund, meaning it is expected to go insolvent sometime next week. When that happens, the state will apply for federal money to continue paying unemployed workers, something nine other states have already done, including California, New York and Texas.