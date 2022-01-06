Republican Walker Stapleton lost to Democrat Jared Polis three years ago in the Colorado governor’s race, but that doesn’t mean the two can’t work together.
That’s the case now that Polis has appointed his former political opponent to the Colorado Economic Development Commission, Stapleton told The Daily Sentinel on Wednesday. “One of the things that I bemoan about is the current state of politics is this scorched-Earth, zero-sum game of I win, you lose, I get all the marbles, you get zero, you’re out in the cold, good luck for the rest of your life,” Stapleton said in an interview.
“That’s not how life works,” he added. “Colorado works best when people are able to put aside their differences, roll up their sleeves, work across the aisle with people that they disagree with. That’s kind of always been something that Colorado had been able to do.”
The commission’s role is to help boost the state as a place for businesses to invest in, doing so partly by overseeing a number of state grants and other programs designed to help drawn new businesses to Colorado and boost growth for those already here.
One of its primary missions is to assist rural and economically distressed areas of the state, doing so with such programs as the Rural Jump Start Grant, which provide tax breaks and other incentives to unique businesses that come to or are created in rural parts of the state, Stapleton said.
For Stapleton, who served as Colorado treasurer for eight years before losing to Polis in the 2018 governor’s race, it’s an opportunity to do what he likes to do best, help businesses and boost economic development.
“The board is very involved in recruiting Fortune 500 companies and businesses into Colorado, it’s very involved with setting up tax breaks for economic development for people who are able to create companies that have job growth, it’s involved with tourism,” said Stapleton, an investment banker by profession.
“When I was in the treasurer’s office for eight years, I was particularly interested in anything that I could do to help business, and this is a way to help business in a formalized setting to come to Colorado,” he added. “We still are a relatively low tax state and have the environment to attract businesses and help people who are wanting to come to Colorado as entrepreneurs and create jobs.”