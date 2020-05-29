Gov. Jared Polis isn’t at all surprised that few people who are receiving unemployment insurance benefits are going back to work when called on, rather than continue to receive those checks.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday that of the 869 people who asked to stay on unemployment rather than return to work — out of the nearly 500,000 people who have filed for benefits since the pandemic began in March — only 729 were allowed to do so for one reason or another.
So much for complaints that people are refusing to return to work because they might be making more in unemployment, Polis said.
“Coloradans are independent and honest and we want to work for a living and don’t want handouts,” Polis said. “By and large, when Coloradans have the opportunity to make an honest living, of course, they want to get off the government dole and get back to work.”
During his twice-weekly updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor urged older Coloradans to continue isolating because they have a 20 times higher risk of contracting the deadly virus.
To illustrate that point, he had his mom, Susan Polis Schultz, appear via internet, saying that while she and Polis’ father, Steve, are anxious to get out and see their grandchildren again, they won’t until at least through the end of June.
Both are 76.
“Obviously, we don’t want to get sick and we don’t want anyone else to get sick, so we felt it was very, very important to stay at home,” Schultz said. “To us, isolating has been very annoying, but it also has its good points.”
While Polis’ parents are retired and can stay at home, some older Coloradans are still in the workforce so it makes sense that some might not want to return just yet, he said.
Under pandemic rules, filers are allowed to ask to continue to receive benefits if they can show it’s too dangerous for them to do so, said Jeff Fitzgerald, unemployment insurance director.
“A valid reason for staying on UI and not accepting a job would not be, ‘I earn more on UI and therefore don’t want to go back to my job,’” Fitzgerald said. “If the job offer is suitable and relevant to what he or she was doing prior to going on UI benefits … and the work environment is appropriate and (employers) have taken steps to make it conducive and situationally appropriate for COVID-19 pandemic … then we would suspend benefits.”
Fitzgerald added that if workers fail to report that their jobs are back and the department finds out, such as being notified by an employer, those workers not only would lose their benefits, but also could be forced to pay back money they received.
While Polis said it is understandable that older workers and those with pre-existing health conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus have a legitimate reason for not wanting to return to work just yet, others should consider the dangers in not doing so because their UI benefits won’t last for long.
“While you may make a little bit more now by not working, or the same amount, you will also be out of a job in July in an environment with 10% or 15% unemployment,” he said. “You might have a difficult time finding another job.”
Last week, the department said that the state’s unemployment rate in April more than doubled over March, going from 5.4% to 11.3%.