Gov. Jared Polis said he’s comfortable with changes legislators made to an idea to give air regulators more authority in reducing carbon emissions for certain industries.
In the final hours before the 2021 session of the Colorado Legislature ended on Tuesday, lawmakers gave final approval to House Bill 1266, a bill that calls on the Air Quality Control Commission to establish rules limiting greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drillers, electric utilities and manufacturing companies.
In it, drillers would be expected to reduce emissions 36% below 2005 levels by 2025 and 60% by 2030, while manufacturers would have to go to 20% below 2015 levels by 2030. Utilities, including cooperatives, would have to file plans with the Public Utilities Commission encouraging them to achieve an 80% reduction in 2005 levels by 2030, but not mandating it.
The bill also authorizes the creation of a tradeable carbon credit program for those industries, and establishes a new “environmental justice” ombudsman and special advisory board to help those industries achieve those goals, and to act as an intermediary with Coloradans and communities disproportionally impacted by high emissions.
That bill was passed because Polis had threatened to veto a harder-hitting one in Senate Bill 200, which ultimately was killed.
While the governor stopped short of saying he would sign HB1266, he told The Daily Sentinel that he’s always been in favor of the ideas included in the bill — he’s signed an executive order and other bills in 2019 calling for similar emission caps — but this new measure makes achieving those goals more feasible, he said.
“We’ve always been supportive of the climate justice work, but I don’t think there was ever any disagreement about climate justice,” he said. “The parts that we were unhappy with (in SB200) would have essentially required work that we didn’t see as feasible for the AQCC.”
The bill that Polis had threatened to nix didn’t include any specific targets in reducing emissions. Instead, it left it to the air quality commission to set its own standards, something the governor said went too far.
HB1266 also calls on the air commission to promulgate additional permitting rules, and set a new fee on each ton of greenhouse gases the affected industries emit, putting that money toward enforcement.
It also creates a new grant program, funded from fines and penalties, that would go to special projects aimed at mitigating the impacts of higher emissions in communities most affected by air pollution.
The bill is only one of several that address climate change.
Another, also awaiting Polis’ signature, is SB264, which requires gas public utilities to submit plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 22% below 2015 emission levels by 2030.
Other measures that the governor has on his desk include:
n HB1189: Expands monitoring requirements for some stationary sources of such air pollutants as hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen sulfide and benzene.
n HB1238: Alters PUC-approved plans required by gas utilities to include information about the cost-effectiveness to customers in reducing the amount of natural gas they use.
n HB1286: Calls on the Colorado Energy Office to create a new building performance program for the owners of large buildings, those more than 50,000 square feet, to meet energy efficiency standards by 2026. The measure also imposes penalties on building owners that fail to meet those standards.
The Legislature also approved a few other measures aimed at funding clean energy projects, such as solar and wind, and the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program that provides small grants to low-income homeowners for projects that make their properties more energy efficient.