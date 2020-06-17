State workers now can collectively bargain for better pay and working conditions under a bill signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Jared Polis.
Under HB1153, qualified workers, those whose employment is governed under the state personnel system, are allowed but not required to form their own unions. Under the bill, they can negotiate with their state agency employers for compensation, benefits and working conditions.
The new law, however, doesn’t give them any teeth to force a new work agreement. That’s because the bill didn’t change existing law barring them from striking or initiating work stoppages, slowdowns, group sickouts or taking any other action that would disrupt the day-to-day operations of the state or its agencies.
“To give our taxpayers the best bang for their buck, we need to be a competitive employer that ensures that employees are effectively compensated and incentivized and are excited to do the work and get the tools they need to succeed,” Polis said. “This bill is an important piece of that.”
The bill includes all workers who are in the state personnel system except those who are considered confidential, managerial or executive employees. That includes nearly 26,000 state workers.
Currently, there are more than 95,000 temporary, part-time and full-time state workers, but a majority of them — about 65% — are exempt under the state personnel system and can’t take advantage of the new law. That includes most who work at state colleges and universities, the judicial branch and the Legislature. The measure also doesn’t apply to county or municipal government employees.
Under the new law, qualified workers can become part of a statewide partnership agreement between the governor’s office and a single entity created by the employees, but there are circumstances where secondary groups, such as an already created union, can represent state workers.
An analysis of the bill’s fiscal impact to the state done by Legislative Council, the staffing and research arm of the Legislature, estimates that there would be numerous disputes that would need to be settled, which could cost the state more than $6 million a year and require state agencies to hire nearly 50 additional workers to deal with issues created by the new law.
The bill passed the Legislature along party lines in both the House and Senate, with all Republicans opposing it.