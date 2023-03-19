Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Polis orders regulators to set new rules for oil and gas industry to cut ozone by 2030

Cuyler Meade/Craig Press

Craig Station, largely fueled by Trapper Mine, pumps steam as a huge pile of coal stands in the foreground on mine property. Trapper Mine’s only customer is the power plant.

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday ordered Colorado’s oil and gas and air pollution regulators to set new rules by the end of 2024 to cut ozone-producing nitrogen oxide from petroleum development in half by 2030.

The directive also orders the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, whose members Polis appoints and who oversee executive staff under the governor’s administration, to redouble efforts to carry out laws requiring more consideration of health and the environment in their regulations. The Polis announcement sets an interim goal of nitrogen oxide, or NOx, cuts of 30% during the summer ozone season of 2025, from a 2017 base level.

Dennis Webb/The Daily Sentinel

A drilling rig in Garfield County in 2019. An official for The American Petroleum Institute said the regulations should not distract from the real and enduring progress of Colorado’s natural gas and oil industry.

