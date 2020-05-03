In a major mid- to late-week swing, Daily Sentinel voters flipped their grading of Gov. Jared Polis’ response to the COVID-19 crisis.
After starting the week with mostly positive grades, 60% of the more than 3,000 votes gave the governor an F. The second-largest group, 18% of readers, gave Polis an A and 12% gave him a D. The final 10% was split between B and C.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
How do you feel Colorado’s response to COVID-19 compares to other states? Head to gjsentinel.com to vote by finding the poll in the right rail of the site. You can also vote below.
How do you feel Colorado's response to COVID-19 compares to other states?
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our e-mail newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: After a few days of delay, Mesa County received state approval for what on Wednesday?
A: B. Safer-at-home variance.
Q: Country Jam was canceled Tuesday as was what more modest festival also hosted in the summer?
A: D. Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival.
Q: Whether or not an appeal was “justiciable” became relevant in the campaign for what local race?
A: D. County Commissioner.
Q: In the Spring of 2010, the local extension office was trying to rally landowners in an effort to eradicate the clear-winged what from the Grand Valley?
A: A. Grasshopper.