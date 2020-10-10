The state’s mask order won’t expire on Monday as some may have hoped, partly because of concerns over what could be a third major spike in COVID-19 infections statewide since the pandemic began in March, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday.
The governor’s latest extension of his 30-day executive order on face coverings was set to expire on Monday, but Polis said he plans to renew it over the weekend, albeit with some modifications. What those changes entail, however, he declined to say.
What he did say, however, is that he’s greatly concerned about a recent spike in new cases in all age and racial groups across the state, saying he believes it could be due to “coronavirus fatigue” that has led to a slack in mask use and a failure to social distance as Coloradans were doing over the summer.
“We see the hospitalizations across all age groups, across all races, across all regions. There is no exceptionalism with regard to this virus. It does not discriminate,” Polis said. “If you are very young, you are more fortunate. It is much more minor clinically for the kids. But if you’re in your 30s, your 40s, your 50s, and, yes, your 20s … this can take people in their prime.
“We are very alarmed with recent trends,” he added. “The mask order will have to continue. We are renewing the mask-wearing requirement for the state. It’s one of the more important tools that we have. It’s one of the things that separates Colorado from most of our neighboring states that are currently hot spots.”
There have been 75,785 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 7,834 having to be admitted to a hospital and 1,997 deaths. Currently, there are 256 people who still are in hospitals, about 38% of which are in critical care and on ventilators, according to data maintained by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
Cases first peaked in mid-April and again in mid-July, and appear to have done so again by the end of last month, that data shows.
Polis said that’s why he needs to extend the mask order for at least another month, and is saying that even in those areas of the state that have less strict health orders, such as Mesa County, the order to continue their use will apply.
When the governor addressed the state earlier this week, he implied that areas of the state that have been granted variances to statewide orders, such as Mesa County, have more flexibility in how the mask order is implemented. He said Friday, however, that’s doesn’t mean people shouldn’t wear masks at all.
“Everybody should wear a mask. I don’t know why everybody is waiting for their government to tell you to wear a mask, especially if you’re skeptical of government,” Polis said. “Look at the science and the data. You care about yourself, you care about your family. Wear a damned mask.”