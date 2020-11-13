Gov. Jared Polis’ proposed $35.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year aims to restore cuts made in education, stimulate the state’s economy and put some money aside in case the economy gets bad again.
In his presentation Thursday to the Colorado Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, the six-member panel that drafts the state’s annual spending plan, Polis said the state’s economy still has a long way to go before it reaches pre-pandemic levels, but things are looking better than previously feared.
“Thanks to the JBC’s work in making the tough decisions (last session), we have money that can be used to reduce deficits, stimulate the economy and hold (money) in reserve,” Polis said. “Making these investments now, with this one-time money, will restore economic growth faster and better, and shrink projected deficits in future years.”
The first of the governor’s three-part plan starts with increasing funding in K-12 education by about $902 million, restoring cuts made to higher education and replacing the suspended $225 million direct distribution that was to go to the Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association earlier this year.
That first tier also fully funds caseload increases to Medicaid and human services programs.
His efforts to boost the economy call for allocating about $220 million for job creation and infrastructure, including $130 million for roads and bridges; $70 million to revitalize main streets, including improving winter maintenance of outdoor spaces such as those used by restaurants that have moved some of their serving space outdoors; and $20 million to enhance the state’s park capacity.
The governor’s plan also calls for spending $160 million on broadband infrastructure to bring internet access to another 30,000 households, particularly those in rural parts of the state. That part of the plan would allocate $120 million in shovel-ready projects, and $40 million for education and health care access, such as distance learning and telemedicine projects.
Additionally, the governor wants to spend $140 million on workforce development and business growth, including promoting programs for upskilling workers displaced by the pandemic, financing clean energy programs, offering low-interest loans to new startup businesses and promoting job creation for advanced industries and business expansions.
Much of the governor’s plan, however, depends on how well the economy recovers, but Polis said that could be greatly improved if Congress enacts another long-awaited new COVID-19 stimulus bills.
“We would be in much, much, much worse shape if Republicans and Democrats in Washington hadn’t come together around the first stimulus package,” Polis said. “We hope that they come together again around another package as well.”
What’s partly helping the budget situation are some of the ballot measures approved in this year. While one, Proposition 116 that reduced the state’s income tax rate to 4.5% will mean a loss of about $154 million in next year’s expected revenues, other measures, including Proposition EE that increases taxes on nicotine products and Amendment B that repealed the Gallagher Amendment, will result in a net revenue increase of about $105 million, said Lauren Larson, director of the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting.
The governor’s budget presentation is the unofficial beginning of the JBC’s annual budget process, one that won’t ultimately be decided until the Legislature gets its final revenue forecast before the 2021-2022 fiscal year in March.
While some of its members are cautious about some of the things the governor is considering, including setting aside $422 million for the state’s reserve fund, bringing it to 10% of the $13.6 billion general fund, rather than the normal 7.25%, many were optimistic at least some programs that were cut due to the pandemic can be restored, particularly in education.
“We had to make a lot of painful budget decisions to preserve funding for critical services in the face of the worst economic collapse in decades,” said Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, whose district includes parts of Delta County. “Now, we have an unexpected opportunity as our economy bounces back. We have a long way to go, but we can’t recover if working families are left behind.”