Gov. Jared Polis revealed a proposed $40 billion state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, earmarking billions of one-time dollars for education, infrastructure, economic development and addressing homeless issues.
“Out of the total funds, I am requesting an increase of 8.1% in general fund operating costs, or $1 billion,” Polis said in his budget letter to state lawmakers Monday.
“As our recovery has proven stronger than anticipated, I also am proposing a transformative one-time investment of $1.3 billion to create real change that provides for individuals and small businesses (and) puts more money in the paychecks of Coloradans by reducing payroll tax pressure.”
Among other things, the governor is proposing to increase the state’s reserve accounts, also known as a rainy-day fund, to 15% of the general fund budget, or about $1 billion.
Polis also proposes increasing allocations to K-12 education by about $381 million, more money for preschool programs, and a 4.2% increase — $42.6 million — to the state’s colleges and universities.
His proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins on July 1, also calls for $600 million to aid businesses in unemployment insurance payments, $104 million in reduced fees for businesses and individuals, and $51 million to help businesses find the workers they need.
The budget proposal also calls for a 3% across-the-board pay increase for state workers, $530 million over three years to home- and community-based services, $113 million to boost public safety aimed at reducing crime, and $200 million in grants and direct funding to local governments to help reduce homelessness in their areas.
“These investments will help build a system to provide housing and necessary services to get people off the street and into a home, and substance abuse or behavioral and mental health treatment if they need it,” Polis said in his letter.
While governors offer their suggestions for the state’s annual spending plan, it is just that, a suggestion.
Ultimately, the Colorado Legislature approves a budget, but the governor has the authority to veto parts of it line by line.
Still, some fellow Democrats said they liked what Polis, also a Democrat, is proposing.
“I appreciate the governor’s dedication to saving money for future buying down of the budget stabilization factor, and I share his commitment to crafting a budget that reflects the diverse priorities of communities across our state,” said Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Dillon Democrat whose district includes part of Delta County.
McCluskie is the new chairwoman of the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, which drafts the state’s annual spending plan.