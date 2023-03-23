State officials are proposing new policies to help deal with creating more affordable housing — and housing in general — calling it a statewide crisis that requires a statewide solution.
But some of it may not sit well with local governments, in part, because it calls for allowing more dense housing projects, and could limit their control over local land-use matters, particularly in larger “Tier I” cities, including Grand Junction.
The governor’s “More Housing Now” proposal — revealed at a Wednesday press conference in the state Capitol, but told to The Daily Sentinel on Tuesday — calls for more townhouses and multiplexes on lots in residential areas.
“We all know the problem. Housing costs too much,” Gov. Jared Polis told The Daily Sentinel.
“It costs too much in Grand Junction, it costs too much in Denver, it costs too much in Pueblo,” he added. “We need to have more available housing for rent and for purchase, and really get at and remove some of those barriers that exist that led to this issue.”
The proposed new policy, which varies depending on population levels in various parts of the state, are designed to remove red tape in getting housing projects off the ground, and offers state aid beyond what is already available to help municipalities and counties implement some of the changes, including getting free technical assistance in developing long-range plans for more housing.
Some of the new proposals are in response to voter approval of Proposition 123 last fall, which sets aside state income tax revenue to address the issue. A bill to be introduced into the Colorado Legislature calling for all this wouldn’t require local governments to build anything, but it would open the door to allow developers to construct them.
While the new policy sets a statewide model for going forward, it also offers local governments flexibility in meeting the minimum standards, Polis said.
It does not, however, allow local communities to do nothing.
That means local governments can continue to do some of the things they’ve already done, such as restrict the use of short-term rentals, customizing building codes with certain design requirements and open doors for more housing projects regardless of whether some aren’t intended to be “affordable” in the traditional sense.
“This takes different forms in many parts of the state, so we want the flexibility to do what works, but not to make the problem worse,” he said. “This doesn’t say capital A affordable housing, that’s a different thing. Whether it’s market or affordable is entirely up to the communities. It’s just addressing supply. No matter how you carve it up, we need the supply.”
Under the governor’s plan, which has bipartisan backing at least outside the Legislature, calls for building affordable housing apartment complexes, and more multi-family homes on or near transit lines and in walkable communities.
It would allow that by cutting building limitations and state regulations — and in some cases, local ones — aimed at decreasing the time and cost, including to private homeowners who want to build on their own land.
The proposals have support from environmental groups, labor unions, some business industries and affordable housing advocates.
It isn’t, however, supported by the Colorado Municipal League, which represents local cities and towns.
“It’s is a breathtaking power grab, said CML Executive Director Kevin Bommer.
“Although the bill is being sold has a ‘menu of options’ with ‘flexibility’ to create affordability, it mainly benefits developer interests to the detriment to the quality of life and access to local elected officials expected by Coloradans and with no guarantees that anything built will be affordable,” he added. “The league would support the bill if folks are willing to step away from a California-style, top-down approach, and support local government efforts to address density while guaranteeing affordable housing. Unfortunately, powerful special interests are more interested in preemptions than solutions.”