Starting today, all restaurants statewide can reopen their doors to serve customers, but any indoor dining must be limited to 50% capacity, with a maximum of 50 patrons.
Gov. Jared Polis made that announcement on Monday, but at a Tuesday press conference he added more details, saying that while some restaurants will be limited to how many customers they can serve because of their individual logistical issues, others that are able to expand outdoor seating areas can, in effect, fully reopen.
The relaxed order, which doesn’t apply to bars, still requires employees to wear masks and restaurant owners to create spacing to keep patrons at least 6 feet apart. That’s why he and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment are recommending restaurants find ways to expand or create outdoor dining areas however they can.
Because of a special variance given to Mesa County, restaurants, bars and breweries were already allowed to reopen, but only at 50% capacity.
“Restaurants can expand on their own property outdoors, they can expand on adjacent or non-adjacent private lots nearby as long as they have permission of the landowner, and then subject to permission from their local government, they might be opening on sidewalks or parking lots or other public areas,” Polis said.
All this comes with some consternation for Lauren Boebert, who defied local health orders and reopened her Shooters Grill Restaurant in Rifle earlier this month. After she was issued a temporary restraining order from Garfield County, she tried to skirt the order and set up tables outdoors. As a result, she lost her license to operate.
On Tuesday, the county decided to vacate its temporary restraining order against her, but the 3rd Congressional District candidate — she’s trying to replace U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in next month’s Republican Party primary — can’t reopen along with all other restaurants today because she still doesn’t have a license to operate.
Boebert said Tuesday that she’s still waiting for word about that license, which was suspended May 15 for up to 30 days.
Meanwhile, other restaurants in the state will be busy setting up their own shops to cater to as many patrons as they can.
The state has issued specific guidelines for how they can do that, which can be found at covid19.colorado.gov.
Those guidelines allow restaurants to open indoor spaces to limited seating of no more than 50 people, and as much outdoor space as they can manage, as long as tables are kept at least 6 feet apart.
Restaurant owners also have to ensure that patrons don’t interact with others not in their party, and allow brew pubs to open but only if they also start serving food and follow the same guidelines.
“The normal environment in a brewery is a lot more like a social free-for-all, they’re fun, you hang out with your friends, you see other friends across the room and talk to them,” Polis said. “It’s not normally the kind of environment where you go with four people, you sit down and you don’t interact with others. It’s not about the food. What makes it safer is the expectation socially that you’re with your party and it’s not an environment to mix with other parties.”