Last call for alcohol.
During normal, non-COVID times, that phrase is often heard at bars and nightclubs about an hour before closing. No longer.
Under a new public health order from Gov. Jared Polis issued Tuesday, all establishments that are allowed to serve libations during the pandemic must stop as of 10 p.m.
And you can blame all the younger people for that one, the governor said.
“The 20 to 29 age group is leading this spread of the infection in our state,” Polis said Tuesday. “We don’t live in a world with generational isolation, meaning it might start with 20- to 29-year-olds, but it immediately becomes part of the broader society, their parents, their grandparents. The decisions that they’re making don’t just affect themselves.”
Not only do younger people make riskier choices, but those choices get more hazardous when they are inebriated, the governor said.
So by limiting the service of alcohol statewide, the governor and his health experts hope to slow the spread to others.
“Those of us who are older, we were all that age once, and some of them are more willing to take risks. We see that in a variety of activities that they do, and this is no exception,” Polis said. “But the problem with this one during a pandemic is, they’re not just taking a risk for themselves. They’re taking a risk for older Coloradans as well.”
So for at least the next 30 days, those establishments — it does not apply to liquor stores or other businesses that sell alcohol that is not consumed on site — can remain open until their normal closing times, but can’t serve alcohol after 10 p.m.
Polis quickly added, however, that he’s not a fan of last-call laws, saying that he intends to work with state lawmakers when the Colorado Legislature reconvenes next year to pass a law to allow local governments to set their own closing times for bars and nightclubs.
According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the 20-29 age group makes up about 20% of all cases statewide, making them the single largest group testing positive for the coronavirus.
Polis said that while there’s little he can do to limit house parties, with people drinking into the wee hours of the morning, he’s asking people to limit the number of friends they invite over.