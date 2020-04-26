DENVER (AP) — As Colorado prepares to lift its statewide stay-home order, Gov. Jared Polis said Sunday that social distancing measures should likely continue for months to avoid another spike in cases.
During an appearance on CNN, the Democrat defended his decision to allow the order to expire Monday despite high case numbers last week. He said the totals reflect people who were actually infected weeks ago, but only recently confirmed. Overall, he said the state’s “aggressive intervention” has effectively flattened the curve, but people still need to take steps such as keeping physically apart and keep wearing masks to avoid a wave of new cases.
“We’re all worried about a potential for a second spike,” in July or after flu season begins in the fall, he told CNN's Jake Tapper. “It’s why we have really been really laser-focused ... on figuring out how we can endure and sustain these kinds of social distancing measures."
In Denver, Mayor Michael Hancock has extended the state-home order, saying his city needs more time to expand their testing and tracing capacity.
Polis said the state is helping with that effort, but some other, rural areas have low rates of infection. He also pointed to Eagle County, home of the well-known Vail ski resorts. It was hit hard by the pandemic, but will begin a slow reopening Monday after case numbers declined.
The governor will also allow offices to reopen with a half-capacity workforce and social distancing starting May 4, though the state is encouraging working from home longer if possible, especially for at-risk employees.
In a news release from the governor on Sunday evening, Polis issued the new Safer at Home executive order, which outlines a new level in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that begins Monday.
Changes happening during Safer at Home will be phased in, with different changes going into effect today, May 1 and May 4.
Today, retail businesses can open for curbside delivery. Real estate home showings can resume. Voluntary or elective medical, dental, and veterinary surgeries and procedures may resume if facilities are following required safety protocols.
On Friday, retail businesses can phase-in a public opening with best practices. Personal services can also open if they are implementing best practices.
On May 4, offices can reopen at 50% reduced in-person staffing capacity. Businesses are encouraged to allow employees to continue telecommuting at higher levels if possible. Child care facilities can also expand or reopen if they are following Safer at Home requirements.
Polis said that Coloradans should continue staying home as much as possible, and the executive order directs vulnerable populations, including seniors, to continue staying home, only leaving when absolutely necessary.
The release also said that local governments can implement the guidelines of Safer at Home to match the state guideline or can go further, including but not limited to stay-at-home orders or additional protective measures.
“Together, Coloradans have been effective in leveling and flattening the curve, but life will remain much more dangerous than usual these next few months and we should all wear masks when in public. Safer at Home is by no means a free-for-all. My administration has acted boldly in the face of this pandemic and is focused on ensuring our state can endure on the trail ahead. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus and must find a way of living that is psychologically and economically sustainable for Coloradans,” Polis said.