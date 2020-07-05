Gov. Jared Polis has signed a bevy of bills in recent days, and he’ll be in Grand Junction on Monday to sign some more.
While one of the more important bills introduced by local lawmakers for rural parts of the state won’t be signed in town during the governor’s visit — a measure to expand the state’s Rural Jump Start Tax Credit Program — he is to sign that measure in Idaho Springs on Monday morning.
Later in the afternoon, Polis is to sign three other measures that had local sponsorship, including HB1137.
That bill, introduced by Reps. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, and Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, alters the way the Colorado Broadband Deployment Board approves grants for internet services in underserved areas.
It is designed to give local governments, with support from their residents, a greater voice in grant applications to for-profit and nonprofit companies looking to expand broadband in hard-to-reach areas of the state, particularly in rural and mountainous parts of Colorado.
Polis also is to sign SB35, a measure partly introduced by Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, that makes a pilot program to use kiosks in Division of Motor Vehicle offices permanent. Mesa County was one of the first to get such kiosks, which motorists can use for such things as registering their vehicles.
The governor also is to sign HB1318, a measure partly introduced by Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, that would allow county clerks to receive original plats in an electronic format.
This past week, Polis also signed a slew of measures from this year’s legislative session, including a bill to boost foster care prevention services, partly introduced by Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale.
That measure, SB162, makes several changes to align state law with the federal Family First Prevention Services Act, which deals with out-of-home placements and residential treatment programs for youth, among other things.
“This bipartisan new law allows our state to use federal funding to deliver evidence-based services in the most appropriate settings,” said Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver, who introduced the bill with Rankin, Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, and Rep. Kim Ransom, R-Parker. “It will help our state keep up with best practices, protect our most vulnerable children and youth, keep children and youth in their communities, and most importantly, reduce placements in group homes and residential facilities.”
Polis also signed HB1343, a measure introduced by Donovan and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, that set new egg-laying standards for chickens, geese and other fowl. Among other things, the new law requires hens to be in less confining enclosures, making them cage-free by 2025.
The bill’s signage led to a group putting a more restrictive measure on this fall’s ballot to withdraw their proposal.
Polis did issue his first veto of the session, a measure aimed at curbing the use of opioids.
That measure, HB1085, would have done several things, including extending existing opioid prescribing limits. Polis said he vetoed it primarily because it adds new requirements on health care insurance providers, saying it ultimately would cause an increase in premiums, and now isn’t a time to allow that.
“I agree with the underlying premise of the legislation,” Polis wrote in his veto letter. “We must do more to elevate alternative pain management treatments to reduce the use of opioids. I made it clear (in April) … that I would not sign any additional bills that included insurance benefits mandates until all such bills are evaluated through a uniform process that examines associated premiums costs or decreases.”