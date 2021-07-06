Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill last month that allows employers to adopt policies to favor hiring veterans, and last week he did something similar for the disabled.
While House Bill 1065 that the governor signed in late June applies to all private employers in hiring veterans or their spouses, this bill only creates a pilot program within the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, and only for people with disabilities who apply for jobs there.
But if the Disability Hiring Preference Pilot program in Senate Bill 95 proves successful, it would be extended to all other state agencies.
“Coloradans with disabilities are often denied the opportunity to advance their careers, with significant negative effects on their financial well-being due to widespread misperceptions about their abilities,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera. “As a result, employers miss the opportunity to hire qualified candidates, hindering their ability to grow in a labor market increasingly characterized by severe skills gaps.”
Under the measure, applicants who choose to identify themselves as having disabilities — they are not required to and the law bars employers from asking — can qualify for a hiring preference that is similar to one already in place in government jobs for veterans.
“Many people do not disclose a disability in the hiring process due to an understandable fear of being judged or deemed less competent than those without disabilities,” said Kara Veitch, state personnel director. “The bill will ensure Colorado’s disability community knows that they are welcomed, their important voices are heard, their talents are valued and they will be treated with respect.”
The pilot program is meant to build on a law introduced by Primavera when she was still in the Colorado Legislature in 2016. It created the Employment First Advisory Partnership, which was to study and make recommendations on how to boost job opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The new program won’t go into effect until January 2023 unless the labor department can have it in place sooner.
Meanwhile, it will give those with disabililties hope that they aren’t being ignored, said Bob Lawhead, policy adviser for the Colorado Developmental Disabilities Council and co-chair of the advisory partnership.
“The collaborative approach taken by the (partnership) has resulted in substantial gains in interdepartmental coordination and cooperation that have produced efficiencies in how state government supports the employment of Coloradans with disabilities,” Lawhead said. “Individuals like my son, who has Down syndrome and those with other cognitive disabilities, are demonstrating that inclusive workplaces enhance overall productivity, work team morale and customer satisfaction.”
Also last week, Polis signed two other bills aimed at thosewith disabililties: HB1110, which strengthens state laws barring discrimination against them, and HB1122 that beefs up training programs for first responders in how they interact with those who have disabilities.