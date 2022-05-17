Gov. Jared Polis signed several bills into law Monday that are designed to save people money on such things as property taxes, housing and gasoline.
The measures, part of a bipartisan package of bills that lawmakers approved before the end of the 2022 legislative session last week, are all aimed at helping regular Coloradans and businesses save money in the face of increasing inflation and rising gas prices at a time when the state still is recovering from the pandemic economy.
“We applaud the governor and Legislature for taking this decisive action to provide property taxpayers with substantial savings, likely the largest such tax reductions in Colorado history,” said former GOP state Sen. Mike Kopp, president and CEO of Colorado Concern, a pro-business advocacy group. “The savings will provide meaningful relief for two years for both home and business owners while additional reforms to the system can be worked out.”
Under that property tax measure, Senate Bill 238, residential rates for 2023 would be reduced to 6.76% from 6.95%, while nonresidential property tax rates would go to 27.9% instead of the usual 29%, except for oil and gas, agriculture and renewable energy producing property.
For 2024, those rates would be 6.8% for residential from an expected rate of 7.15%, and 26.4% from 29% for commercial.
The bill, sponsored in part by Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, calls for backfilling a loss in revenue to local governments and school districts by a total of $183 million next year, and $73 million in 2024.
The measure is expected to save property owners hundreds of dollars. For a home valued at $500,000, the savings would average $275.
Another measure Polis signed into law, HB1351, would delay a new fee approved during last year’s legislative session on per-gallon gasoline sales, money from which is slated for transportation projects.
The measure, partly sponsored by Democratic Reps. Dylan Roberts of Eagle and Barbara McLachlan of Durango, puts off a planned 2 cent fee for a year that was set to begin this summer, and continues an $11.10 road safety surcharge reduction on vehicle registrations for a second year.
On housing, Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, helped introduce SB146, which provides more funding for the state’s Middle Income Housing Access Program.
It is a grant program that provides financing to developers seeking to build more affordable homes.
Also signed into law by the governor were bills to reduce business filing fees, freeze any increase in driver’s license fees, increase the types of organizations that can get grants to help job seekers, and expand a special credit that allows certain businesses an unlimited deduction on the state and local taxes they pay on their federal income tax returns.