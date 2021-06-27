Agricultural workers now have the right to unionize under a bill that Gov. Jared Polis signed into law Friday.
The measure removes farm, orchard and ranch workers from exemptions under the state’s Labor Peace Act, an all-encompassing law passed in 1943 that gave all other employees the right to form unions and bargain for pay and working conditions.
Supporters of the measure that Polis signed, SB87, said the agricultural industry had since become just as modernized as the manufacturing sector, and it was high time that agricultural workers had the same rights as all other employees.
“Colorado’s agricultural workers have been exploited for far too long in this state, and it’s well beyond time for us to provide them with the dignity and respect they deserve,” said Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, a main sponsor of the bill. “Ensuring that these workers are able to earn a living wage, get overtime pay, have adequate access to breaks and water, and are protected against retaliation is simply just the right thing to do.”
Opponents, however, say the measure will harm smaller, family farms and ranches, saying that unlike corporate-owned operations, they don’t have the wherewithal to negotiate with unions or abide by the provisions in the law.
When the bill was being debated in the Colorado Senate, GOP Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, a Sterling farmer, said it makes no sense, for example, to require a farm worker to get out of an air-conditioned tractor or other harvesting equipment to take a 10-minute break in the hot sun or under a makeshift tent.
But proponents said that if other employers can accommodate their workers, so can farms and ranches.
Some have even gone as far as to say that the existing labor system for agricultural workers is based on a racist system that is particularly detrimental to Blacks and Latinos.
“White farmers, typically holders of intergenerational land wealth who receive substantial subsidies from the government, cast themselves as victims in this legislative process,” said Nicole Civita, policy director for a coalition of labor-rights groups that supported the bill. “But the pursuit of justice for one group does not amount to the victimization of another. It simply reallocates some of the risks and benefits of agricultural work more fairly between workers and employers.”