Gov. Jared Polis signed several bills into law Thursday aimed at boosting election security, some of which was a direct response to actions Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters took last year that led to criminal charges filed against her.
While some provisions in Senate Bill 153 merely clarify the constitutional authority of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office in overseeing elections, others are aimed at preventing county clerks who conduct those elections from doing some of the same, potentially illegal things that Peters did last year in her so-far failed attempts at proving election fraud.
Among them include a provision barring clerks from making copies of their election computer hard drives without prior approval and proper technical oversight.
“Colorado has spent many years creating a voting system that is the best in the country on measures of accuracy and safety from external threats,” said Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association.
“Recent events have shown us we need to redouble our efforts to guard against internal threats as well,” he added. “This new state law helps up do this by providing both training tools for those who run our elections at the county level as well as increased penalties for those who would violate their oath of office.”
The new law doesn’t prohibit counties from making copies of their hard drives for whatever reason they want, but it does require them to run the idea past state election officials so they can be on site to help them do so without compromising election integrity.
State elections officials said they were forced to decertify Mesa County’s expensive election equipment last year because Peters, by her own admission, made copies of those hard drives with the aid of an unknown person. That occurred late on a Sunday night when election workers were out of the office, and after Peters ordered her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, to have security cameras turned off.
As a result, Peters was not able to prove to the Secretary of State’s Office that the machines’ chain of custody wasn’t compromised, and no unauthorized software was entered into the computers.
The new law also requires all county clerks to continuously have their election equipment monitored by security cameras, something Mesa County routinely did before Peters became clerk.
The new law also requires all county election employees to take elections training on how to conduct elections and be certified within one year of taking those jobs. Clerks, however, must get certified within six months of taking office or before their first duties as their county’s designated election official.
Previously, clerks had two years to complete that training, something Peters still hasn’t done after more than three years on the job.
The new law also expands the existing offense of tampering with voting equipment to include those who are unauthorized to access voting machines and those who aid that unauthorized access, taking it from a class 1 misdemeanor to a class 5 felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
Currently, Peters, who is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and Knisley are facing a 13-count criminal indictment for tampering with election equipment and official misconduct.
A second bill signed by Polis, House Bill 1273, is designed to protect election workers from harassment, something that has occurred recently from believers that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
It creates two new crimes, punishable by up to 18 months in jail, for interfering with an election official or disseminating their personal information, such as their home addresses.