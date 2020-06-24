Two bills signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Jared Polis are aimed at helping small businesses recover from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two measures provide millions of dollars in grants and low-interest loans to businesses hardest hit when the economy was forced to shut down by the pandemic.
One measure, SB222, creates a new $20 million grant program using money given to the state from the federal coronavirus aid package, approved by Congress back in March.
The other, HB1413, creates a new small business recovery loan program and small business recovery tax credits through the Colorado Treasurer’s Office.
That bill is already being looked at by other states.
“We’ve worked through iterations of this idea to produce what may become the country’s largest small business loan program,” Colorado Treasurer Dave Young said at a bill-signing ceremony in Denver. “If this actually works out the way (we) have envisioned it, it’s going to be remarkable, even trailblazing.”
The loan program involves a complicated formula of using federal CARES Act money and proceeds from insurance premium tax credits, and would be loaned over the next two years. Eligible businesses must be within the state and have between 5 and 100 employees.
It is primarily intended for businesses that weren’t able to take advantage of the federal Payroll Protection Program also approved by Congress to help businesses continue to pay their employees during the shutdown.
The second bill was introduced by Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, along with Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley, who is the treasurer’s wife.
Under it, a portion of the grant money is to be reserved for small businesses that operate in the tourism or entertainment industries.
“Given the financial situation that we had, given TABOR, given the restrictions on our state budget and the requirement that every year we pass a balanced budget, I just didn’t see a path forward to giving a loan program here in the state to Colorado’s small businesses,” said Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, who initially introduced the bill with Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster. “Thankfully, the federal government managed to get its act together, which is a unique thing, and we were able to direct $20 million to loans to small businesses.”