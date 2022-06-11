Gov. Jared Polis and members of the Colorado Legislature from both sides of the political divide looked for at least 50 ways to help Coloradans save money to help them recover from the pandemic recession and deal with the rising cost of just about everything.
Instead, they found 100.
While some of those ways are temporary or delayed, such as a new 2 cent per gallon fee on gasoline to fund transportation projects, others are permanent, such as exempting most small businesses from the business personal property tax and eliminating Social Security earnings from the state’s income tax.
Some of the ideas are small, such as reducing business filing fees, while others are a bit larger, such as giving all Colorado taxpayers an early refund from the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
Many of those savings were included in the final bills Polis signed into law last week that the Legislature approved during this year’s session.
“Finding 100 ways to save people money is being responsive to the call of the moment, which is that people are frustrated with costs going up,” Polis said in an interview. “While we need to tackle inflation at the national level, we also need to act as a state to reduce costs so that people can hold on to more of their hard-earned money.”
In addition to giving all taxpayers at least $500 in TABOR refunds early, the state also is temporarily lowering its income tax rate and offering several new tax credits, including such things as a $1,200-per-child tax credit, credits to businesses that help their workers use transit so they don’t have to pay more for gas, $1,500 for early childhood educators, and a special credit to homeowners who spend money mitigating the risk of wildfires.
The state also is backfilling to local governments a two-year cut in their property taxes, and eliminated sales taxes on such things as diapers, fertilizers, pine beetle wood and building materials that are designed to reduce energy costs.
“During this two-year period, we are very excited about finding ways to prevent property taxes from escalating in the future,” Polis said. “Removing the sales tax for diapers is permanent, and removing the sales tax from fertilizer for farmers is permanent. There are a number of permanent things, but some are for a year or two.”
Other permanent moves allow businesses to keep more of the sales taxes they collect as their vendor fee, expanded the state’s Rural Jump Start Program to more areas of the state, and increased the types of deductions businesses can claim on their income tax filings.
Some Republicans criticized Polis and Democrats in the Legislature for offering the $500 TABOR refund by August, instead of on their income tax filings next year as normally is the case, saying it is an attempt to buy them off just before the mid-term elections.
The House minority leader, Rep. Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, said the governor absolutely is playing politics with that constitutionally mandated refund.
“Colorado families need immediate relief from the economic train wreck of Biden’s America, not election-day stunts or an attempted Polis payoff to restore TABOR refunds to Coloradans,” McKean said. “Democrats must admit that they are lost without a plan and immediately pull over, and let the Republicans drive the U.S. economy.”
The governor said people shouldn’t have to wait, especially in the current economy.
“People need it now,” Polis said. “There’s no good excuse for the government to sit on your money for a year. The danger is that legislators would find ways to spend it with tax giveaways to big corporations and special interests, rather than giving it back to the people.”