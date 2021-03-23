Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law the first of several bills aimed at helping boost the state's economy while it struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those measures, SB112, calls for $20 million to go toward several infrastructure projects at 12 of the state's parks and recreation areas, including the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex in De Beque Canyon and Ridgway State Park.
"The importance of our state parks and visiting our vast great outdoors had never been more important than today," said Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, which oversees Colorado Parks and Wildlife. "This targeted funding will enhance Colorado's visitor experience to our state parks for generations to come."
Despite the pandemic, or possibly because of it, the state's parks saw a 30% increase in visitors last year, up by about 2.2 million more visitors than in 2015.
The money will be used for a wide range of infrastructure projects at other parks in the state from the Navajo State Park south of Durango to North Sterling State Park in northeast Colorado, and from Pueblo State Park to Steamboat Lake State Park. Cherry Creek and Chatfield state parks in the Denver area are also on the list.
On Friday Polis also signed SB110 that puts $30 million into infrastructure projects to help improve the state's main streets, an extension of a program started last summer.
Since then, the program, known as Revitalizing Main Streets, the Colorado Department has awarded 65 grants, including for projects in Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade.
Polis also signed SB113, which puts about $30 million into the Colorado Firefighting Air Corps Fund to allow the Division of Fire Prevention and Control to purchase and operate a new firefighting helicopter and to lease and operate another helicopter or other aviation resource to help fight wildfires.
The Air Corps operates the Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting at the Rifle Garfield County Airport.