New fees on plastic bags and criminal justice reform are only a few of the bills that Gov. Jared Polis signed into law this week.
One of the more controversial measures that will impact every consumer is the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act that Polis signed on Tuesday, making Colorado only the 10th state to enact such a law.
Under it, all stores are to impose a 10-cent fee on every single-use carryout plastic or recycled paper bag provided to a consumer starting in January 2023.
Local governments are free to impose a higher fee if they choose.
By January 2024, however, all single-use plastic bags are to be banned, but the fee is to remain on recycled paper bags. At that time, restaurants and food service outlets also must end the use of all polystyrene containers for takeout and ready-to-eat foods.
The bulk of the money raised from the new fee — 60% — is to go to counties and municipalities to fund recycling, composting or other waste diversion programs, including public outreach and marketing campaigns about it.
The measure that did all that, House Bill 1162, was entirely the work of Democrats who have full control of the Colorado Legislature.
Not a single Republican voted for it.
“Nothing we use once should pollute our state for hundreds of years,” said Danny Katz, executive director of Colorado Public Interest Research Group, a left-leaning advocacy organization. “The Plastic Pollution Reduction Act will phase out some of the worst single-use plastics.”
Polis also signed two bills into law aimed at improving the state’s criminal justice system.
One, Senate Bill 146, is designed to reduce inmate recidivism by calling on the Colorado Department of Corrections to create parole plans for individual inmates who are eligible for early release, and get education or training so they can finds jobs when they get out.
“Rather than focusing on rehabilitation and reintegration, our addiction to punitive incarceration has led to high rates of recidivism,” said Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs. “This vicious cycle is counterproductive, harmful and costly.”
The other is SB71, a measure that aims to reduce juvenile incarceration, and eliminate required cash bonds in juvenile cases.
The measure also reduces the number of detention beds in state-run juvenile detention facilities from 327 to 188.
Other measures the governor signed into law:
n HB1280: Requires courts to hold bond hearings within 48 hours of arrest, regardless if they are arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
n HB1250: Strengthens a law passed last year to require all local law enforcement agencies to use body-worn or dashboard cameras by July 2022, instead of 2023, and to include activating them during welfare checks. The measure also offers whistleblower protections for police officers against their employers.
n HB1314: Places limits on when a driver’s license can be revoked to only when it impacts public safety.
Prohibits a revocation for failure to appear in court or failure to pay a fine except in alcohol-related offenses.