Gov. Jared Polis signed several more bills into law Tuesday, including a measure that offers whistleblower protections to employees who report health or safety issues in the workplace.
The new law was prompted, in part, from Amazon employees who alleged they were retaliated against when they reported how the company was reacting to the pandemic.
“When Amazon fired me after I spoke out about practices I believe put my co-workers and I at risk of contracting COVID-19, I was devastated,” said Linda Rodriguez, a former Amazon employee. “Amazon may be one of the richest and most powerful companies in the world, but no one should be punished for trying to keep their workplace safe.”
Senate Bill 97 expands an existing law that offers similar whistleblower protections, but one that applies only during declared public health emergencies.
The new law allows any worker to file complaints with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment if they believe their employers have policies or procedures that jeopardize their health or safety.
After a formal investigation, and if a complaint is deemed valid, an employer could be required to re-hire any fired employee who made the complaint, pay them any lost wages, fines or penalties, and be required to cease the prohibited policy or procedure.
“Extraordinary power imbalances in too many workplaces prevent workers from raising legitimate health and safety concerns,” said Nina DiSalvo, policy director for a Denver-based nonprofit law firm that represents workers, and advocated for the bill. “But worker voice is a workplace safety imperative, and a public health imperative, too, because as COVID-19 taught us so many workplace health and safety issues affect us all.”
Another bill Polis signed into law expands an existing program to offer grants to law enforcement agencies in hiring new employees or contracting for behavioral health programs designed to aid peace officers involved in job-related traumatic situations.
Under Senate Bill 5, partly sponsored by Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, the grants are to be used for counseling, training, peer support or other assistance to help law enforcement employees deal with officers involving in a shooting.
Polis also signed House Bill 1377, a $52 million grant program through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to help Coloradans experiencing homelessness with various services, including housing.
Along with that, the governor also signed HB1083, a measure partly sponsored by Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, to extend an income tax credit to taxpayers who contribute to projects meant to address homelessness.
The measure is expected to provide for up to $25 million in tax credits over the next five years to taxpayers who contribute money or in-kind contributions to approved nonprofit organizations that find temporary or permanent housing for those in need.