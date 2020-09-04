Gov. Jared Polis is asking Colorado residents not to be stupid this Labor Day weekend, lest the state see a surge in new coronavirus cases.
With the president of the University of Colorado, Mark Kennedy, at his side, along with two students from the University of Denver and CU-Denver, Polis made an impassioned plea Thursday asking Coloradans to not let down their guard in celebrating the unofficial end of the summer this weekend.
“It all depends on the choices that people of all ages make,” Polis said. “I hope that students across the state, young people across the state hear me loud and clear, this is not a joke. People are dying across the country and in Colorado.
“So the Labor Day weekend, for goodness sake, please have compassion, take this seriously, act responsibly,” he added. “We need to continue to build upon this progress that we’ve made. Now is not the time to party. They’ll be plenty of time to party in months and years ahead. There’s plenty of safe, recreational opportunities that are fun over Labor Day weekend, rather than going to a party with a large group of friends. Go on a hike.”
That last part came after several incidents of college students, mostly fraternities at Front Range universities, were hosting large events in defiance of school reopening orders.
Kennedy said his school, like the leaders of others, are working to clamp down on such events.
“We are taking prudent steps to minimize the impact of COVID-19,” Kennedy said. “Even with that, we have seen an increase in the number of cases on our campuses. We have communicated to our students that we all need to do our part, and do what we can to make the progress that we’ve made continue.”
The two students, David Holguin at CU-Denver and Dajah Brooks at DU, said the most common things they’ve seen are students not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
Both pleaded with their fellow students to do both.
“We, the students, must acknowledge that we are in positions of privilege, that we have access to higher education,” Holguin said. “Social distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds and gatherings is part of the success plan. We must remember that things that we do today have consequences beyond ourselves. COVID certainly is bigger than me, and it is bigger than you. You hold the ability to protect your community.”