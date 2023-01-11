Gov. Jared Polis was sworn into a second term Tuesday, vowing to complete the work he started over the past four years.
Polis said there still is much to be done when it comes to the economy and education, not to mention transportation and water issues.
But because of recent gun violence, including a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Democrats who have a supermajority in the Colorado House, and are one vote shy of that in the Senate, gun control measures are expected to punctuate the 2023 legislative session.
Polis declined to talk specifics about what legislation he would propose, or how far he will let his fellow Democrats go in what he will support, preferring instead to focus on urging everyone, regardless of political party, to work together.
He said his agenda for the coming term will be unveiled during his state-of-the-state speech before a joint session of the Colorado Legislature next week.
“Our focus today is really about how we want good ideas from Republicans and Democrats to make Colorado more affordable, to make Colorado safer because it shouldn’t be about party, it should be about really working together and figuring out a way, based on data, we can make Colorado one of the safest states so no one worries about walking home from the store,” Polis said in an interview with The Daily Sentinel shortly after his inaugural address.
“How we improve public safety is much broader than just the gun violence discussion,” he added. “Of course, there’s a discussion on protecting people’s rights to bear arms, reducing gun violence and honoring the right to bear harms for defense and for hunting, but it’s also about more and better policing, it’s about communities using diversion programs, it’s about tougher criminal penalties, particularly around auto theft. We do want to see a good focus on a lot of good ideas from both sides of the aisle on how we can make Colorado safer, from Grand Junction to Denver.”
Still, one of the measures that is expected to be introduced during the 120-day session that began Monday, but hasn’t yet, is to strengthen the state’s so-called red flag law.
That law, first passed in Colorado in 2019, allows law enforcement or a family member to file for what is called an extreme risk protection order with a judge seeking to temporarily remove any firearms from someone who is facing a mental health crisis, and getting them treatment before allowing them to have their weapons back.
While the National Rifle Association has repeatedly said it supports such laws, it does so only if there are due-process procedures included in them. To date, 19 states have passed red flag laws, but Republican say that most, if not all, violate due-process rights because the gun owners aren’t first told a protection order has been filed, and they have no ability to prevent it beforehand.
As a result, they can only challenge that order after their guns have been taken away.
That’s partly why some sheriffs have said they won’t enforce the new law. About 250 have been filed statewide, including two in Mesa County, according to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence.
Here, however, Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell said he’s developed a way to address those due- process issues.
While not a big fan of the red flag law, he accepts it as state law, and will enforce it when an order is issued. But before that happens, his office has a policy of doing its own investigation to see if they are justified, and presents that to the court before a judge rules.
“As sheriff, one of my biggest concern is the abuse that can happen, such as an ex-spouse is upset at somebody who is a hunter, a lawful gun owner, and they make something up in a gun petition,” Rowell said.
“We have four days when we get them, and my office will confirm the information in the petition,” he added. “We’ll go out and find more information that shows that it was not true, or maybe it is true and we need to enforce this. Or maybe something different should apply, versus us going to somebody’s house and taking their guns.”
There is nothing in the law to prevent such investigations, and as a result there have been no incident related to the two protection orders that have been issued in the county over the past two years, Rowell said.
The sheriff said the most important aspect of the law is to ensure people get the mental or behavioral health treatment they need, regardless of if guns are involved. That’s something the county is trying to address, including when it comes to any involvement with law enforcement.
A possible strengthening of the state’s red flag law has arisen primary because of criticism that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office didn’t use it to prevent November’s shooting at the LGBTQ Club Q in Colorado Springs, where five people were killed and 17 wounded.
While Rowell said the shooter had used “ghost guns” that the red flag law wouldn’t have covered those firearms if one had been issued, the El Paso Sheriff’s Office has said in a statement that it does enforce the law if a court issues one.
It won’t, however, petition for such a protection order unless there are “exigent circumstances and probable cause can be established.”
Rowell said he hopes state reaction to dealing with gun crimes such as that shooting keeps in mind all people’s rights, including the constitutional right to bear arms.
“The law does push up against some constitutional protections, but it did pass the law, and neither the Colorado Supreme Court nor the U.S. Supreme Court have said it’s unconstitutional,” he said. “I struggle with going to somebody’s house and taking their firearms and leaving them in our community. This is a person, they’re saying, is a danger to society. As we look at these, I would prefer that the person be taken in for treatment. My job is to keep this community safe, and protect people’s constitutional rights.”