Jared Polis played governor and candidate at several Grand Junction events Thursday, including announcing a major push to improve broadband access in rural parts of the state.
While Polis, 46, is in the middle of a re-election announcement tour, he donned his governor hat when addressing an event hosted by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce to talk about his future plans to save people money, including lowering fees for businesses and tax burdens for everyone.
At that event, Polis signed an executive order calling for setting a goal of connecting 99% of all in-state households to high-speed broadband by 2027.
“Stronger broadband access means a stronger economy,” Polis said. “It means more flexibility for businesses and workers to live and locate anywhere in our great state. It bolsters recruitment and retention efforts. It also strengthens public safety and lessens the strain on infrastructure.”
Using money provided by the federal and state governments, the order calls on various state agencies to coordinate efforts to ensure near-full connectivity, particularly in those areas that have little to no broadband.
The governor also touted some of his accomplishments since getting elected in 2018, such as instituting fully funded all-day kindergarten and helping to lower health insurance premiums on the state’s health care exchange, Connect for Health Colorado.
His kindergarten effort, which included increasing funding for preschool programs, came at some cost, but Polis said it will pay dividends in years to come with better educated students, and a better prepared workforce.
His efforts on reducing health care costs, some of which came through a reinsurance program that spurred private carriers to lower premiums, helped reduce premiums by about 33% in Mesa County and most of the rest of the state, he said.
Putting on his campaign hat, the governor said there’s still much to do, not the least of which is to help Colorado still recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
For that, the governor had announced in his State-of-the-State address to the Colorado Legislature in January plans to reduce fees for average Coloradans, including reducing business filing fees for new endeavors and lower costs to existing businesses.
One such measure working it’s way through the Legislature, Senate Bill 6, would increase the vendor fee from 4% to 5.3% that business can keep to help pay for such things as rent or wages. That bill cleared the Senate Finance Committee earlier this week.
House Bill 1051, meanwhile, is a bipartisan measure designed to help create more affordable housing for low-income Coloradans.
It cleared the House Transportation & Local Government Committee on Wednesday.
Another House committee this week approved HB1001, which would reduce several business filing fees to just $1.
The Legislature is considering several other measures aimed at helping people save money, including such things as home health care, making the state’s unemployment insurance fund solvent so businesses don’t have to see higher premiums and payrolls taxes, and increasing funding for K-12 education.
“Our new budget proposes an over 8% increase in school funding,” Polis said. “It’s the biggest increase that we’ve had in public education. With our local control, it’s up to school districts on how best to deploy that. That’s usually in improving teachers’ salaries, reducing class size, maybe in some schools restoring programs that have been cut.”