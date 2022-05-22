Gov. Jared Polis joined members of the Grand Junction City Council for breakfast Friday morning for a discussion about issues facing the Western Slope, primarily related to housing and transportation.
Grand Junction is in the early stages of updating its zoning and development code, and Polis suggested the city look at accessory dwelling units and parking requirements as ways the city could offer incentives for affordable development.
Parking requirements have been holding back developments in a lot of cities, Polis said.
“People just have different lifestyles these days,” Polis said. “They might not need as much parking as they did 20 years ago.”
When asked what strategies Grand Junction is pursuing to help ease the affordable housing crisis, Mayor Anna Stout said there are a lot of options on the table.
“We’ve ruled a couple of things out, namely increasing taxes, because it’s western Colorado,” Stout said.
Polis also noted a recent decision has allowed entities that collect lodging tax dollars for tourism marketing, which Grand Junction does, to use those funds for housing-related issues.
Grand Junction could look at the balance of its lodging tax funds and see if they could be used better for housing.
Grand Junction’s lodging tax currently funds Visit Grand Junction, the Greater Grand Junction Air Alliance and the Grand Junction Sports Commission.
City Manager Greg Caton told Polis about two transportation hub projects that could help the area if they go through: one just east of the Grand Junction Regional Airport and one near the downtown Grand Junction where the Interstate 70 business loop curves.
“It’s transit, it’s public safety and it’s economic revitalization,” Polis said of the near-airport concept, which could help distribute freight in the region.
“We appreciate your support of the concept,” Caton said, noting that particular hub would help mitigate some of the effects when Glenwood Canyon is shut down.
Polis also discussed Delta Airlines’ decision to pull out of Grand Junction and end its Grand Junction to Salt Lake City flight.
Polis said the decision isn’t permanent and was made on the basis of Delta not having enough staff. He said he has had discussions with Delta’s CEO and is not pessimistic about the flight coming back.
“We’re going to keep on Delta and bring ‘em back,” Polis said.