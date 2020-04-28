Apart from whatever local restrictions are put in place for Mesa County that are less strict than the state’s on the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis’ new safer-at-home order makes one clear statement to Front Range residents that does impact this side of the Continental Divide: Don’t come to the Western Slope.
That final item in his new state order, which went into effect Monday, tells everyone else in the state to remain within 10 miles of their homes and don’t go to the mountains.
Polis said that’s necessary to help ensure that people in areas of the state where there are more cases, such as Denver, don’t end up spreading it to rural parts of Colorado and destroying all the work residents here have done to keep the coronavirus in check.
“We’re not ready yet. Our mountain communities, communities in western Colorado and eastern Colorado don’t want people from the Denver metro area, Colorado Springs metro area bringing the infection to areas where they might have eliminated the threat,” Polis said.
“Our communities will be ready when they are ready. Our mountains and rivers will be here long after any of us, and they’re going to be in great shape to visit in the near future.”
MESA COUNTY STILL WAITING
In addition to approving new statewide rules — Mesa County’s less strict rules haven’t yet been approved by the state, but are expected to be soon — Polis also joined with several other western states to help coordinate all their attempts to reopen the nation’s economy.
One of those things is to include similar calls to adjacent states also to tell their residents not to come to Colorado yet.
Currently, several local governments are dealing with out-of-state residents coming to their areas, such as Gunnison County. There, county health officials have told part-time residents, mainly from Texas who descend on Lake City every summer, to stay in their home states or return there if they already are here.
“We want to increase opportunities for local recreation during this period, we’ve kept our state parks open, we encourage local visitation … but it’s not yet ready to open for people that are visiting from other states,” Polis said.
That’s partly why the governor’s new orders don’t include reopening campgrounds in state parks. He said it isn’t just a matter of people distancing themselves in those campgrounds, but the same people who will end up in area stores and gas stations before they pitch their tents.
Polis said he’s trying to balance getting people back to work and restarting the state’s economy with preventing a second surge of the virus, and that can only happen if residents continue to comply with masking requirements, social distancing and remaining close to home, if not staying in them.
The county’s new orders are to include, at least for now, allowing retail stores previously deemed as nonessential, to reopen for curbside deliveries.
Those rules are to relax a bit over the next week, allowing those stores to let customers inside, but only under certain restrictions.
Those restrictions include all employees wearing masks, limiting the number of people inside at any one time and having other barriers to encourage social distancing, such as shields between cashiers and customers, and placing other signage that reminds people to keep their distance.
While the governor’s order prevents bars, spas and nightclubs from opening for now, the latest draft of the county’s order is less strict, allowing restaurants to open in a limited capacity after next Monday.
The details of how that will work are still being worked on.