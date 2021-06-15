Just because some Colorado workers are physically able to return to work after the pandemic, it doesn’t mean they are financially able to do so, Gov. Jared Polis says.
In response to a letter last week from three GOP Colorado congressional members — U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn — calling on the state to discontinue giving unemployed workers extra money to recover from the pandemic.
Polis said that money is meant to help them get back on their feet sooner.
The three members of Congress blamed that extra money, $300 a week through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program, for causing unemployed workers to stay at home, saying they are earning more than they would if they returned to work.
Polis, however, said that was nonsense.
“Even though more Coloradans are returning to full-time work after this global pandemic, it doesn’t mean their financial challenges are going to simply disappear,” Polis wrote to the three lawmakers. “Colorado was one of the earlier states to reinstate the requirement that all unemployment beneficiaries must actively search for a job to quality for benefits.”
The governor went on to say that it “would be dumb” to simply return that money — for a program set to expire in September — back to Washington, D.C.
Instead of ending those payments, as Republican governors in at least 25 other states have done, Polis initiated a program to pay them one-time money to return to work by the end of this month.
He said nearly 8,000 people have taken advantage of that program, which will pay them $1,200 to $1,600 if they remain at work for at least two months.
“From child care to transportation, these funds are helping ease the transition back into the workforce,” Polis wrote. “I was in Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction (last) week and heard very positive things about how the bonuses have increased applications.”
Boebert, Buck and Lamborn said in their letter that there is evidence people are staying at home because they can earn more money, but state labor officials say there is no proof of that.
It is more from fears of contracting the coronavirus or because child care is lacking or too expensive, they said.
Those officials also said mechanisms are in place to prevent anyone from using the excuse of making more in unemployed insurance benefits than they would going back to work, with stiff penalties for anyone caught attempting to do so.