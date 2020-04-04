In no uncertain words, Gov. Jared Polis told Coloradans on Friday that if they must go out to recreate, do so close to home.
In response to a question at a press conference about people packing trail heads and bike paths in recent days in Mesa County and elsewhere in the state, many of whom are from out of the area and not practicing social distancing, the governor had some choice words:
“It is important for everyone to know that this is not a vacation,” the governor said. “You, of course, might need to get outdoors to walk your dog, or walk around your neighborhood with your kids, but that doesn’t mean that you should drive 40 miles and do a dare.
“Do it in an area close to your home to avoid that mixing between different areas that spread the virus,” he added. “It might be an area that might have a lower rate or be free of the virus that could have the virus brought to it.”
He said some regions of the state have closed areas that often attract out-of-area visitors because of this problem.
In a more forceful tone, Polis went on to say that staying close to home isn’t just the smart thing to do, it’s also people’s duty.
“It’s very important that people treat this as the pandemic it is,” he said. “If you’re accepting the $1,200 or $2,400 per couple from the federal government, you’re accepting that with your honor intact for a job that you are doing, and that job is staying home. You are cheating the federal government and cheating the rest of us if you’re pocketing that money and going out and socializing and hanging out with other people.”
Raising his voice slightly, Polis repeated that second part.
“This is a payment to stay at home,” he said. “And we all have our honor and integrity. We don’t want a handout, we want to earn it. You’re earning it by staying at home except when absolutely necessary.”
Locally, officials have made repeated pleas that residents not crowd recreation areas and try to conform with state and federal guidelines around social distancing.
At a press conference earlier this week, Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said residents should be mindful that it’s a privilege to be able to still recreate outside.
“We’ve been ordered as a state to shutdown. For the most part, what we are seeing is everyone is doing a really nice job with that. Here in Colorado, we have great places to go and recreate but we also have to be careful about abusing those privileges right now because, quite frankly, they can be taken away if there is misuse or continued misuse particularly by large groups of people,” Shoemaker said. “If we start to see large gatherings and willful disobedience of the governor’s orders, I do want to make it clear if we want to take law enforcement action we will. Let’s not get to that point and all work together.”