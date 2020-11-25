In his strongest words yet about county commissioners around the state who are openly defying stricter public health orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis said they should decide who they are serving.
Polis and his chief epidemiologist, Rachel Herlihy, said Tuesday that if coronavirus hospitalizations continue on their current path, the state’s death toll could more than double by the end of next month.
“I think it’s a time for every Coloradan, and that includes elected county officials, to really ask themselves, ‘Are you on the side of the virus or are you on the side of Colorado?’” Polis said. “Quite clearly, no matter where you operate in the state of Colorado you’re subject to state law.”
That in response to commissioners in a number of counties, outside of Mesa County that is, who have said emphatically that they won’t enforce new restrictions imposed on them by the governor and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, particularly those that have been moved to the orange “high-risk” and red “severe-risk” levels on the state’s COVID response dial.
At the start of this week, 22 counties, including Mesa, have been moved into the new red level because of dramatic increases not only in the number of new infections, but also in hospitalizations and deaths.
At the same time, 25 other counties are now in the slightly less restrictive orange category, including Garfield and Montrose counties, and 10 counties, including Delta, are at the yellow safer-at-home level. Five are in the blue category, and only one county, Rio Blanco, is at the least restrictive green protect-our-neighbors level.
Herlihy said that although the number of new infections statewide have lessened in recent days, the number of new hospitalizations have remained high.
She said that one in 49 Coloradans are now infected with the virus, the highest ratio since the pandemic began.
“The number of deaths that are projected to occur by the end of the year, or by December 31st, really varies depending on how much transmission control we’re able to implement in the state,” she said. “If we stay on our current trajectory, that 65% transmission control level, you’ll see that we’ll have 6,600 deaths that could occur.”
Currently, the state has seen more than 2,800 deaths of people with the virus — with about 2,450 directly dying from it — since the pandemic began.
Herlihy said that projected death level can increase or decrease “by the thousands” depending on the transmission control percentage the state is able to maintain, adding that it could be as high as 80% if Coloradans did what is necessary — wearing masks, social distancing, staying away from crowds — to avoid getting infected.
Herlihy and Polis said much more will be known next week after Thanksgiving is over on how many Coloradans didn’t heed warnings not to celebrate with people outside of their immediate households.
“I’m cautioning in the strongest possible terms that people should celebrate Thanksgiving with people in their own households,” Polis said. “At the end of the day, there’s no ability of any state or the federal government to monitor, nor should there be, what people are doing with Thanksgiving. It’s ultimately a matter of personal responsibility, but it’s one that people will have to live with the consequences. If you have 10 people over for Thanksgiving, there’s a one in five chance that you’re inviting COVID into your home.”