Jeff Kuhr, Gov. Jared Polis heard you.
A day after the head of Mesa County Public Health complained about how COVID-19 vaccines are being doled out to counties from the state, the governor said he’s on it.
Specifically, Kuhr is complaining that the state requires counties to order weekly supplies on Thursdays, but doesn’t know until late Friday just how many doses they are to get. As a result, scheduling to give those vaccinations to residents becomes problematic, and often forces delays.
He also complained that the state isn’t saying just how many doses others in their counties are getting, such as pharmacies and local health care providers.
Polis said he gets that.
“We are happy to share with every commissioner and local public health directors — we have in many areas — the exact number of vaccines by providers in the county,” Polis said Tuesday at his twice-weekly update on the pandemic. “Now that we have more reliability on the federal side on supply, we are also translating that into more advanced notice on supply quantities.”
Polis said instead of only delivering vaccines once a week, that’s now happening twice a week, on Tuesdays and again on Fridays.
Kuhr said that because of the late week deliveries, he’s having to delay scheduling people to get the vaccine until the following Monday, which basically has put the county a week behind when those vaccines get into people’s arms.
As of Tuesday’s weekly vaccine distribution effort, Mesa County has administered 14,235 doses. That’s from the total of 19,025 they have received. Thus far, 3,664 Mesa County residents have received both doses required.
Kuhr said it also would be helpful to know how many vaccines are going directly to pharmacies, which for some chains is coming directly from the federal government. As a result, he’s not told just how much, and who is getting it, making it difficult to know which populations to focus on to get the most vulnerable people protected from the coronavirus.
The governor said some of that isn’t even known to the state.
Polis said that started with direct disbursements from federal sources to long-term care facilities, which were inoculating their own residents and staff. Now that most of that is complete, those doses now are going directly to pharmacies, and the federal government isn’t as transparent in telling states who’s getting what, the governor said.
Polis said he’s planning on speaking directly with Mesa County officials in the next couple of days about all this, including municipal and public health officials.
“What’s gotten better? Increased supply,” Polis said, referring to the federal government’s role in all this. “What still hasn’t happen? There’s still question marks about when and if the Johnson and Johnson supply comes online. We need more transparency into the nursing home program, the direct pharmacy program and now the community health program so that we and local elected officials can also hold those providers accountable for administering every dose they get.”
While Mesa County’s infection rate has been generally declining since the start of the year, it still is in the more restrictive “orange” alert, though Kuhr expects it to go to yellow very soon.