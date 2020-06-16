Starting as early as this Friday, Gov. Jared Polis hopes to move counties that are ready into a third phase of reopening the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polis said Monday that this new phase is to be known as protect our neighbors, coming off the heels of the first two: stay-at-home and safer at home.
This new phase, however, would only be available to counties such as Mesa that have seen lower infection rates and have the wherewithal to handle a surge in infections that may arise, including adequate testing and robust contract tracing, he said.
It also calls on Coloradans to maintain the same precautions as under the first two, including frequent sanitizing, social distancing and wearing masks.
Under it, more places can reopen and allow more people, up to 500 in some cases.
“We’re doing well, but we have to maintain this vigilance,” Polis said. “We can have a lot more freedom, a lot more normal activity the more we’re doing that. The minute we slip up, it goes the wrong way. We’ve seen this in Arizona, we’ve seen this in Utah. They are going the wrong way. We’re acting better and doing better, but that’s only as good as our will to do it.”
Under the governor’s new phase, only those counties would be allowed to transition into it that have proven they are well past the curve of infections, have the ability to isolate and trace the source of new infections and have done all the preparations necessary to handle any new outbreak.
Polis praised Mesa County as likely being one of them.
“Mesa County has been on the forefront, they’ve done an amazing job,” Polis told The Daily Sentinel’s Editorial Board. “It was the first to open up, more than any other county in the country much less the state. We want to keep that. Mesa County wants to keep that.”
Polis said that those who are most susceptible to the virus, such as people over the age of 65, should consider to remain closer to home even in those counties that start to open up more.
Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist who has been advising Polis on the pandemic since it began, said the state has been on a steady decline in new hospitalizations since mid-April.
“New admissions for COVID-19 have continued to trend downward,” Herlihy said. “We’ve steadily increased the amount of testing that is occurring in the state, which is critically important for us to see who’s successfully contained this virus.”
Mesa County has seen relatively few cases — as of Monday it had 73 with no deaths — but that has not been the case statewide.
The entire state has seen more than 29,000 cases, with nearly 1,600 deaths.
Polis said not all counties should expect to jump to this new phase.
“It’s not a statewide, protect-our-neighbors stage,” he said. “There are many, many, many counties that are not close to being ready for that. But it is a goal for counties to achieve.
There is a pathway to do it that is objective that we’re laying out, and it shows how they need to build their public health capacity to be able to prevent another wave from coming,” he said.