President Donald Trump isn’t making Gov. Jared Polis’s job any easier.
It doesn’t help, Polis said Tuesday, when the president contracts the coronavirus, and then goes home after only a few days in the hospital to tell people not to be afraid of COVID-19.
“The president, when he wants things to happen, he doesn’t really understand how to do it in the right way,” Polis said. “Like a lot of things, the president is taking this in a wrong and divisive direction with regard to his counsel on what he’s advising people to do. When he says, ‘Don’t be afraid,’ you’ve heard me say very similar things. Of course, it’s not a time for fear, but it doesn’t mean you throw your mask off, have large groups and get people sick and die.”
Since he’s been doing his online press conferences since the pandemic began in March, Polis has largely stayed away from being overtly political when it comes to the pandemic.
But he said that ended after watching Trump return from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center three days after testing positive for the coronavirus, taking off his mask at the White House in full view of the public and then tweeting that it was no big deal.
“Separating out the incompetence of the national coronavirus response, which I have talked about in the past … for those who follow what’s going on in the White House … this should be a wake-up call,” Polis said. “It shows that the virus plays no favorites. It can infect any of us at any time. We don’t have the quality of care that the president does when he gets ill.
“The part that’s missing is using this as a moment to message safety,” Polis added. “The president shoots from the gut. His gut on not being scared or fearful is the right concept, but then he takes it the wrong direction. He says, ‘Don’t be fearful,’ and then insinuates, be careless. He should be messaging, don’t be fearful, be cautious and careful and let’s get on with our lives.”
Polis and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state’s top epidemiologist, said that while there’s been a marked decrease (45%) in the number of new cases among younger people ages 18 to 25 in the state, there has been a substantial growth in the number of COVID hospitalizations, from 148 to 246, over the past week.
Still, the governor, who’s facing a second recall attempt, this time over criticism on how he’s handled the state’s COVID response, said the state is doing reasonably well, adding that the nothing about the pandemic is political.
“It’s the Colorado way to buck politics, to make sure that masks and social distancing are not at all political,” he said. “They’re science based whether you’re a super conservative, super liberal or somewhere in the middle. We’re all tried of the virus, but the virus is not tired of us.”