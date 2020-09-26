Since state health officials started talking about ways for students to return to college over the summer, Gov. Jared Polis has been pleading with them to act responsibly and avoid unnecessary contact to spread the COVID-19 virus.
But now, after a huge surge in coronavirus infections on the University of Colorado-Boulder campus since classes began late last month, Polis renewed that plea, and did so directly to students at Colorado Mesa University, were he spent much of his day Friday talking to students, the media and area officials on a variety of subjects.
The governor said he doesn’t want to have to see local health officials elsewhere in the state have to impose drastic gathering mandates as Boulder County health officials had to do earlier this week. Because of nearly 1,400 new infections on the CU campus in the past month, the health department there issued a ban on all public gatherings of people between the ages of 18 and 22.
Here, however, the governor expressed an interest in the things CMU has been doing to keep its infection rates low.
“Part of what they’re doing at CMU to discourage parties, they’re having outdoor events, they’re having concerts every week, they’re having students outdoors in a safe way where the university is able to monitor their activities,” Polis said. “My kids are only 8 and 6, but I know enough about parenting to know that when they are 19 and 20, the answer’s not, ‘No you can’t have fun.’ The answer’s got to be, ‘Here’s how you have fun in a safe way.’ I hope our other universities can really step up and do a better job.”
Polis said other things CMU is doing is restricting access to dorms to only those students who live in them to “minimize cross-dorm contamination,” and extensive surveillance testing, including encouraging more students to get tested for the virus more often.
“Across our state what colleges need to do is to provide safe social experiences for students, because telling a student not to have fun never works,” he said.
Polis also praised the university and its president, Tim Foster, for creating a new course called Leadership in a Time of a Pandemic.
He said the students in it seemed to be far more aware than normal folks about what’s happening around the world over the pandemic, and how various leaders have dealt with it.
Polis also praised the state’s firefighters for their handling of the Pine Gulch Fire, which was 100% contained by Thursday, and other fires around the state. While that fire was the largest in the state’s history, other fires had more impact on the state’s residents, such as the Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs, which forced the closure of Interstate 70 for a couple of weeks.
When that highway is closed, the economy of the Western Slope is impacted, and Polis said he plans to work with state lawmakers to push through new infrastructure projects to deal with alternative routes, but wasn’t specific on when, or if, that will happen anytime soon.
“When it comes to transportation and infrastructure, this is one of the areas that I’m really looking forward to bipartisan collaboration with the Legislature,” he said. “When you look at all the needs across our state, it always comes down to resources. We’d love to work with members of the Legislature on a long-term funding solution with a bondable piece to address that need, and that includes priorities for western Colorado like that canyon.”