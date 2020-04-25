Businesses that don’t comply with the state’s new COVID-19 orders that allow them to open under certain restrictions could be closed by local authorities as a result, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday.
“There are real enforcement mechanisms around businesses,” Polis said. “That means the ability through county health departments to close businesses that are violating health orders and operating in unsafe ways. That’s why the buy-in from local jurisdictions is so important because so much of the law enforcement resources and civil enforcement resources are localized.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the mayors, the police chiefs, the health departments and many others to ensure there is broad compliance with the steps that are needed in businesses to ensure their employees are reasonably safe and that customers that enter those businesses are reasonably safe,” the governor added.
The state’s new rules open the door for non-essential retail to resume, but businesses are required to ensure their employees wear masks at all times, are limited in the number of workers they have on site at any one time, and maintain social distancing.
That could include such things as shields separating cashiers from customers, one-way lanes where applicable and placing tape on the floor indicating where people should stand to stay away from others.
For the first week, those retail stores are required to allow only drive-up sales, but after May 4, could open up for in-store sales. Restaurants and bars are not allowed to open just yet, but such businesses as barbers and nail salons are.
The governor also said the same will apply to any county or local government that tries to set rules that are less stringent than the state’s, penalties for which could come in the form of losing state aid.
Polis said that likely won’t apply in Mesa County.
He said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will approve the county’s application for less-strict rules, which include all of what the governor is pushing — masks, social distancing, staying at home whenever possible — but still allowing for more businesses to open, including restaurants, but under strict rules.
The state has already approved similar lighter rules for Eagle County, the first to ask for less-strict rules. To date, only those two counties have asked for lighter guidelines.
Weld County commissioners, meanwhile, are defying the governor. On Friday, they said they plan to enact looser rules, but haven’t asked the state for permission to do so.
“We’ve not received a request from Weld County. They do not have any kind of unilateral ability to jeopardize the health of the residents of Weld County,” Polis said. “As governor, I’ll take whatever steps necessary to protect the health of the residents of Weld County, one of the hotspots with one of the highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 in the state.”