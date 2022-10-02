In responding to questions from a Mesa County group that aims to bring civility back to politics, GOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, blamed each other’s opposing parties for being extremists.
As it did during the June primaries, the group of Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated voters known as Restore the Balance asked Boebert and Frisch a series of questions, most of which focused on what both would do to restore a balance of civility and bipartisanship in elected office.
Both said that it is the other side that needs to mend their ways.
“Showing kindness and respect should not be viewed as weakness, and I will continue to lead by example in my tone and tenor to curtail those that would rather feed the ‘anger-tainment’ industry, instead of growing together as a community,” Frisch wrote, adding that his opinions focus on the extreme right, but acknowledging political extremists on the left.
“Many, including me, had previously trusted elected officials on both sides of the aisle to secure their God-given rights — personal freedom being at the top of that list — only to see our rights discarded in favor of what has turned into a hyper-partisan, power-hungry leftist and globalist agenda,” countered Boebert. “Let me be clear: The left’s extremism is what led me to run for Congress.”
The survey put together by the group also asked each candidate what in their own parties they either don’t agree with, or fought against.
For Boebert, that not only included voting against bills some in her own Republican Party have supported “because they fear political retribution,” but also against “going-along-to-get-along” measures.
For Frisch, it is the Democratic Party’s push for more renewable energy, saying that transition will take time, and his party should continue to encourage the development of domestic energy supplies, such as oil and natural gas.
Frisch also said he disagrees with President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan, saying such a measure should have first been vetted by Congress, and that it didn’t more properly target students who are most in financial need.
Boebert also has opposed that debt-relief program, but didn’t expressly refer to it in her comments, instead talking more generally about run-away federal spending.
While Frisch didn’t attack his opponent in any of his responses, Boebert devoted several pages of comments vilifying Frisch, saying the former Aspen City Council member isn’t the moderate he claims to be.
“The facts, supported by irrefutable evidence, show that he is a far-left liberal who has a history of deception and using his public office to push forward his personal agenda without regard for opposing voices,” she wrote.
On the campaign trail, Frisch often has criticized Boebert for pushing her own personal agenda, and not listening to voters who don’t support her.
In her responses, Boebert again takes credit for accomplishments that were including in passed legislation that she voted against while in Congress, though she adds that some of those “victories” were things she pushed for in committee.
In her responses, the first-term congresswoman listed nine such “victories,” such as securing money for community health centers, Native Americans’ irrigation projects and federal money to local governments known as PILT payments, which are based on public lands in lieu of taxes.
Much of that was included in bills pushed by Biden and the Democrats that Boebert voted against.
Outside of the survey, the two have repeatedly attacked each other, either in television, internet or print ads, or on websites each candidates’ campaigns have created to discredit the other.
Frisch said in the survey that he supports all seven principles of the group, which range from finding common ground to fighting against any form of intimidation for voters and political candidates.
Boebert said she agreed with six. The final one — “We believe it is time to expect citizens to embrace individual responsibility. Extremists always talk about ‘freedom,’ but never mention the responsibility to the community that comes with” — the congresswoman disagreed with.
“I’m not aware of far-left extremists embracing freedom or community,” she wrote. “I see them destroying the fabric of our society with the heavy-hand of government doing the bidding of their extreme agenda.”
Based on their responses, the group ended up endorsing Frisch, saying he more fully understands what political extremism is doing to American politics. The group said Boebert works to advance that extremism, adding that she is an “unacceptable” candidate who shouldn’t serve a second term.
“He understands the threat posed by political extremism, acknowledging early on both the left and the right,” the group says of its survey on its website, restorethebalance.org.
“Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, in her well-publicized calls to tear down the constitutional wall between church and state to her support for the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection to her clearly articulated answers to a Restore the Balance candidate questionnaire, fuels the forces of extremism. Her two years in Congress are distinguished solely by opposing the principles under which this organization was founded.”