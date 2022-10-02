Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, right, blame each other’s opposing parties for being extremists.

In responding to questions from a Mesa County group that aims to bring civility back to politics, GOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, blamed each other’s opposing parties for being extremists.

As it did during the June primaries, the group of Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated voters known as Restore the Balance asked Boebert and Frisch a series of questions, most of which focused on what both would do to restore a balance of civility and bipartisanship in elected office.