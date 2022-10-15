Any political race can go either way depending on numerous factors, but the redrawing of legislative district lines for this year’s elections could shake up the Western Slope in terms of party representation more than the region has seen in years.
Those new districts for the Colorado House, at least based on voter registrations and a history of results for the past eight elections, could lead to an even split in the number of Democrats and Republicans representing the Western Slope.
Regardless, candidates running for those districts say it doesn’t matter who wins those seats, at least when it comes to staying unified. Each said they are perfectly capable of working across party lines in defending the Western Slope from whatever Front Range lawmakers might try to do.
“In my first four years in the state Legislature, I worked across the aisle to get good legislation accomplished,” said Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, who is seeking to replace term-limited Sen. Ray Scott in Senate District 7, and running against Democrat David Stahlke.
“I had the opportunity to learn from very good statesmen who came before me,” she added. “And if elected, regardless of which party is in the majority, I will continue to represent as I always have, in a bipartisan way to counter the Front Range interests that continue to increase the urban-rural divide.”
Rep. Matt Soper, a Delta Republican who came into office the same year as Rich, said something similar.
Both have earned reputations during their time in the House for doing exactly what Rich said, working across the aisle. As a result, both have passed numerous measures that not only benefited the Western Slope, but the entire state.
“We do our best legislative work when we are able to to know each other as members,” said Soper, whose Democratic challenger is AliceMarie Slaven-Emond. “I have made a point of getting to know my fellow Republicans, but also my Democrat colleagues. We don’t always agree on policy or issues, but I haven’t allowed an ideological or issue-based disagreement to cause me to disrespect my colleagues.”
SERVING BY EXAMPLE
Grand Junction City Councilor Rick Taggart, a Republican running to replace Rich in House District 55, held up both lawmakers as examples of how he — and others — should act while in the statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation.
Taggart, too, said he strives to work with anyone who is interested in doing whatever is needed regardless of their political proclivities.
“My approach is always to first listen, and in this particular case even before listening, I’m trying to get to know the people I’m going to be potentially working with whether they’re Democrat or whether they’re Republican,” Taggart said. “Developing relationships such that you can gain and develop a rapport with individuals, a respect for those individuals and a trust in those individuals. That way you can work through issues that concern us on the Western Slope.”
Taggart’s opponent, Democrat Damon Davis, said one tactic for working with Front Range Democrats should they continue to control the House is to address their concerns as a way of protecting one’s own.
“When we talk about trans-mountain diversions of river water in Denver and Boulder, we should be talking about the environmental impact because such diversions are harmful to the river’s eco-system,” Davis said as an example. “Given the importance of environmental issues in some eastern slope communities, this would be a valuable way to address the issue.”
Based on voter registration data maintained with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, and voting histories complied by the nonpartisan staff of the Colorado Redistricting Commissions, those three Mesa County districts haven’t changed much, meaning that they heavily favor Republican candidates.
WATER, WATER
The same is true for House District 58, which includes part of Delta County and all of Montrose County.
There, Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, is running for re-election against Democrat Kevin Kuns.
Like Rich and Soper, Catlin also has a reputation of working across the aisle, and has earned the respect of Democrats who control the House. That was clearly evidenced by those Democratic leaders naming Catlin as vice chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, something that is rarely seen for a member of the minority party.
Water always is at the forefront of all Western Slope lawmakers, more so for Catlin, who is a virtual expert on the subject. He knows, as all of them do, that 80% of the state’s water is on this side of the Continental Divide, but 80% of the population — and therefore legislative representation — is east of that divide.
“Water doesn’t have a party,” Catlin said. “Water matters to us on the Western Slope, and hopefully that’s what they’re going to understand. We’re not that far apart on a lot of things.”
Despite that district still favoring GOP candidates by nearly 13 percentage points, Kuns isn’t dissuaded, agreeing that water is king, but adding that’s not the only issue for voters here.
“People see the other issues that are coming into play that all the water in the world can’t affect, and that goes from affordable housing to the state of our public education to mental health to health care,” Kuns said. “Democrats are more focused on that than just one issue.”
Western Slope Democrats, he said, would be in a better position to address those issues with Front Range Democrats.
POINTS UP NORTH
While districts that represent Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties remain heavy GOP districts, two to the north are no longer considered safe Republican seats. Those two redrawn districts that encompass all northwest counties have been redrawn to favor Democratic candidates, particularly House District 57, which currently is represented by a Republican, Rep. Perry Will of New Castle.
The Democrat in that race, Elizabeth Velasco, is favored by nearly 16% based on the results of the past eight elections in a district that pairs heavily Democratic Pitkin County in with the southeastern corner of Garfield County.
Neither one of those candidates responded to questions for this story, along with the Republican candidate running for House District 26 just north of that, Savannah Wolfson. That district is considered the most competitive on the Western Slope, but still favors a Democrat by less than 3 percentage points.
Like HD57, that redrawn district pairs the GOP-dominant counties of Moffat and Rio Blanco with Democratic-leaning and more populated Routt and Eagle counties.
The Democrat in that race, Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs, echoed much of what Kuns was emphasizing.
“By working together, we can improve the issues directly affecting our communities, such as underfunded education systems, the lack of affordable housing, threats of climate change, limited broadband access, water shortages and deteriorating transportation systems,” Lukens said. “I would work with my Republican and Democratic colleagues to improve the lives of our constituents instead of sticking to party lines.”
BALANCE OF POWER
Only two Senate districts on the Western Slope are in play this year, one of which is an open seat. The other two, Senate Districts 5 and 6, currently are represented by Republicans, but they aren’t up for re-election until 2024. Both are considered competitive, with Democrats slightly favored in SD6, and Republicans in SD5.
Democrats lost Senate District 5 during redistricting, which had been represented by now term-limited Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, but now is represented by Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale.
As a result, Rep. Dylan Roberts is in the midst of a targeted campaign for Senate District 8, which covers eight northwest Colorado counties stretching from the western end of Garfield County to Jackson County, which technically isn’t on the Western Slope.
Even though the district favors Democratic candidates by nearly 7%, it is one of five Senate districts statewide that is being targeted by both state parties. Republicans need to win four of them to gain the majority in the Colorado Senate.
The Republican in that race, Matt Solomon, says he’s in it to win, and if he does he plans to work with other Western Slope legislators to further Western Slope interests.
“I will lead the effort to form a nonpartisan Western Slope caucus for all representatives and senators from Western Colorado, based on the matters that bind us: transportation, water, crime, jobs and the economy,” Solomon said. “This way we can truly represent Western Colorado values and interests.”
Roberts, who’s already served three terms in the Colorado House, said that despite being in the majority party in all that time, he’s learned that his best allies have been other Western Slope legislators.
“Since we are so outnumbered by Front Range legislators in both parties, it is vital that we all stick together and focus on advocating for the Western Slope’s interests,” Roberts said. “Often our region’s priorities and challenges aren’t partisan, but rather aren’t understood by our colleagues from the metro areas. Our job is to tell the story of why our legislation is important for the entire state, like protecting our water or promoting rural economic development, and work together to pass those bills or stop other bills that are bad for the Western Slope.”