Boebert in Washington

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., looks out from her seat during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 8.

A dark-money political group aligned with Democrats that worked to block Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner’s reelection two years ago has been revived to target GOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s as she vies for a third term representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Rocky Mountain Values, a nonprofit that doesn’t have to disclose its donors, is among the first major political groups to target Boebert’s 2024 reelection effort, though it likely won’t be the last after the congresswoman narrowly won a second term in November. The organization kicked off its latest campaign Monday in Durango, the same day the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced it will target Boebert next year.

