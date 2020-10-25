Mesa County Democrats must be thinking a lot about the Canadian rock group Five Man Electrical Band and their 1970 hit song, “Sign, sign, everywhere a sign,” because that’s what they are doing during this year’s elections.
In past years, Democrats in the heavily conservative Grand Valley were more reluctant to post campaign yard signs in support of their candidates, primarily out of fear of being targeted for ideological reasons. This election cycle, however, has seen a proliferation of them, mainly for Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate, Kamala Harris.
Scott Beilfuss, vice chairman of the Mesa County Democratic Party, said there is a reason for that.
“We experienced a giant uptick in interest this year early in Biden/Harris from newcomers, white collar professionals, retirees, young adults with families and people who were just fed up with Trump and didn’t care what their neighbors thought,” said Beilfuss, who also is running against Republican Rep. Janice Rich for the Colorado House.
“We jumped on it and bought signs to have for people early, and later the campaigns started sending signs,” he said. “We’ve probably given out literally thousands of signs this year. Disgust with Trump is the main driver. I think the era of being afraid of being progressive around here is over.”
The same can be said with signs around the county for President Donald Trump.
Four years ago, there weren’t many Trump signs, primarily because a preponderance of Republicans in the county, like a majority of GOP voters elsewhere in the state, favored Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as the party’s nominee. He ended up sweeping all 34 of the state’s delegates to that year’s National Republican Convention.
Those Colorado GOP delegates later led an insurrection at that Cleveland convention in July 2016 by walking out in an attempt to block Trump’s nomination.
This election cycle, however, isn’t like that. Not only are there far, far more Trump campaign signs around the county, but flags, too, and regular parades down major thoroughfare streets like North Avenue.
Callie Berkson, spokeswoman for the Grand Junction Police Department, said vandalism against political campaign signs happens every election cycle, and this year is no different. In the past month, the department has received “a handful” of complaints.
“GJPD has only answered to four, however, additional calls have come from all over the valley, including Fruita, Palisade and the county,” she said. “There doesn’t appear to be any pattern as to what political party of signs that have been stolen more often, but the majority of these calls have been regarding juveniles and involved anything from small lawn signs to large banners.”
Regardless, the proliferation in Democratic signs in the county have gone unnoticed by some Republicans.
Janet Rowland, the Republican who’s running for county commissioner against Democrat Dave Edwards, said the only thing she’s noticed about political signs in general are where some are being placed.
“There are quite a few in the downtown area, but that has always been the case, at least for as long as I can remember,” she said. “What I have seen an increase in are signs illegally placed in the county, city and even state right-of-ways. Even more unusual is that the city/county/state don’t seem to be enforcing the regulations this year (and removing them). Not sure why.”
Rowland said she only uses lawn signs because larger ones are vandalized more often than smaller ones.
The increase in signs for Democratic Party candidates also is reflected in the number of ballots voters have already submitted.
With about a week and a half left before Election Day, nearly 56% of all registered Mesa County Democrats have already cast their ballots. That compares to 37% of registered Republicans in the county, and 33% of unaffiliated voters.
Statewide, more than 1.4 million ballots have already been cast, nearly 557,000 from Democratic voters.
Beilfuss says there’s a reason for that, too.
“There is a huge angst with the state of politics here in Mesa County as the whole state has swung blue and local politicians don’t address the major issues of our times: health care costs, climate change, racial inequity,” he said. “There is a growing number of people here who want local leaders to get their heads out of the sand and deal with the big issues of the day.”
As the rest of the song goes: “Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”