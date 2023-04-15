It didn’t take long for a possible rematch between Adam Frisch and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert to heat up.

In a little more than a month since renewing his election bid in mid-February for the 3rd Congressional District, Frisch has pulled in more than $1.7 million in campaign donations, keeping the Aspen Democrat well situated compared to what the Silt Republican had left in her campaign coffers at the end of last year.

