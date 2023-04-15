It didn’t take long for a possible rematch between Adam Frisch and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert to heat up.
In a little more than a month since renewing his election bid in mid-February for the 3rd Congressional District, Frisch has pulled in more than $1.7 million in campaign donations, keeping the Aspen Democrat well situated compared to what the Silt Republican had left in her campaign coffers at the end of last year.
The deadline to report first- quarter fundraising for this year is today, and Boebert’s campaign has yet to file. According to her 2022 year-end filing with the Federal Election Commission, she only had about $771,000 left in cash on hand. That after raising more than $7.8 million during the election cycle.
By comparison, Frisch raised only about $4.4 million by the end of last year, spending all but about $365,000 of that money.
The massive campaign donations to Frisch are largely attributed to his surprisingly narrow loss to the congresswoman during last year’s elections. After a recount, he lost by 546 votes in a recently redrawn district that most national prognosticators said would be a plus-19% difference for Boebert.
“These remarkable fundraising numbers reflect what we’re hearing on the campaign trail, that voters from across the political spectrum are sick and tired of Boebert’s angertainment circus and are ready for a representative who will work across the aisle to find solutions to problems facing their families, their businesses and their communities,” Frisch said.
Repeated attempts to get comments from Boebert over the past week went unanswered.
The fundraising news also comes while a new poll, albeit from a left-leaning group, shows Boebert and Frisch in a dead heat.
That poll, which showed the two neck-and-neck at 45 percentage points each, is similar to a poll released a year ago, one that also came from a left-of-center pollster. That poll showed Boebert with a narrow lead that turned out to be true, but was largely ignored by political observers.
The polling firm that conducted the new poll, and the organization that paid for it, say that even split seems to be a result of voters fed up with Boebert’s firebrand actions in Congress and on social media.
“After coming very close to defeat last November, Lauren Boebert had a chance to change course and begin to address the issues that matter most in southern and western Colorado,” said Sara Loflin, executive director of ProgressNow Colorado, which commissioned the poll.
“Instead, Boebert continued to fixate on politics and conspiracy theories instead of the needs of her district,” Loflin added. “As a result, Boebert’s standing worsened substantially since we polled in 2021. In a district that shouldn’t be at risk for Republicans, Boebert is once again setting her party up for a desperate fight to keep this seat.”
Because both major parties also expected Boebert to win reelection handily last year, neither put much, if any, emphasis on the race, including in the form of campaign donations.
That no longer is the case.
NATIONAL FOCUS EXPECTED
Both the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee are expected to play far more active roles in next year’s race.
“For years, Democrats like Aspen Adam Frisch have attacked Colorado’s oil and gas industry,” NRCC spokesman Delanie Bomar said after Frisch launched his reelection bid. “Frisch’s far-left campaign is dead on arrival.”
Bomar called Frisch a “wealthy career politician,” but the only elected position he’s held was on the Aspen City Council. She also said Frisch supports Democrats’ “radical agenda” on energy, but Frisch has repeatedly said he wants more oil and gas development until renewable energy sources can catch up to replace lost jobs and supplant fossil fuels.
Earlier this month, the DCCC listed Colorado’s Third District as one of its top priorities in the 2024 races across the country, saying that the Boebert-Frisch contest last year was the closest in the nation.
“Lauren Boebert is more obsessed with catching headlines and being the token MAGA extremist than actually working for everyday Coloradans,” said DCCC spokesman Tommy Garcia. “Between her dangerous conspiracies and outright racist bigotry, CO-03 voters can see that Lauren Boebert is an unserious member of Congress. Her time in Congress is ticking down.”
Currently, the DCCC is attacking Boebert and other Republicans for secretly making plans to cut Social Security and Medicare by increasing premiums and raising the eligibility age for both.
While many Republicans have repeatedly said that’s not true, the Republican Study Committee’s proposed 2023 budget does call for changes to both programs, such as increasing the Medicare eligibility age to 67 and Social Security to 70, but not for anyone currently on it or who is 55 or older.
“To address increased demands on Medicare, the RSC Budget proposes aligning Medicare’s eligibility age with the normal retirement age for Social Security and then indexing this age to life expectancy,” the budget reads. “The Social Security Reform Act would simply continue the gradual increase of the normal retirement age that current law has set in motion. This adjustment would being to realign the Social Security full retirement age to account for increases in life expectancy since the program’s creation.”
Frisch and Boebert aren’t the only two candidates who are running. Others have jumped into the primary races for their respective parties, including Republican Russ Andrews of Carbondale, and Democrats Debby Burnett of Gunnison and David Karpas of Edwards, which is not in the district.